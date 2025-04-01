New hope for Goreti as she is gifted a brand-new home in Ugenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOMABAY, Kenya, Apr 1 – The Women Empowerment program once again continued to empower women in Siaya County with activities across Ugenya Constituency, Siaya Township Ward and North Seme.

50-year-old Gorety Juma Okoth from Kasiger Village, Masat West, Ugenya Constituency had a reason to smile after being gifted a new home.

Okoth has faced immense hardships, including the loss of two of her children and was living in a nearby market center.

“The Widows Empowerment Program initiative is more than just about building houses; it’s about restoring dignity, empowering widows, and ensuring they have a foundation for a better future,” Victor Ayugi, the program’s lead said after gifting the house to Ms. Okoth.

The team later visited The Siaya Blessed Widows group is embracing new opportunities for growth and self-reliance.

Through the Widows Empowerment Program, the Widows received essential support to improve their lives and provide for their families.

This program is about more than just assistance—it’s about giving widows the tools and confidence to build a better future. When women are empowered, families and communities thrive.

With the support of PS Dr. Raymond Omollo and under the leadership of Ayugi Victor, the Gnamu Widows and Kakumu Widows groups in North Seme Ward, Seme Constituency were also taken through sessions that are aimed at embracing new opportunities for growth and self-sufficiency.

The Widows Empowerment Program aims at reaching every affected home in the Nyanza region.