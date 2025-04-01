Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

New hope for Goreti as she is gifted a brand-new home in Ugenya

Through the Widows Empowerment Program, the Widows received essential support to improve their lives and provide for their families.

Published

HOMABAY, Kenya, Apr 1 – The Women Empowerment program once again continued to empower women in Siaya County with activities across Ugenya Constituency, Siaya Township Ward and North Seme.

50-year-old Gorety Juma Okoth from Kasiger Village, Masat West, Ugenya Constituency had a reason to smile after being gifted a new home.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Okoth has faced immense hardships, including the loss of two of her children and was living in a nearby market center.

“The Widows Empowerment Program initiative is more than just about building houses; it’s about restoring dignity, empowering widows, and ensuring they have a foundation for a better future,” Victor Ayugi, the program’s lead said after gifting the house to Ms. Okoth.

The team later visited The Siaya Blessed Widows group is embracing new opportunities for growth and self-reliance.

Through the Widows Empowerment Program, the Widows received essential support to improve their lives and provide for their families.

This program is about more than just assistance—it’s about giving widows the tools and confidence to build a better future. When women are empowered, families and communities thrive.

With the support of PS Dr. Raymond Omollo and under the leadership of Ayugi Victor, the Gnamu Widows and Kakumu Widows groups in North Seme Ward, Seme Constituency were also taken through sessions that are aimed at embracing new opportunities for growth and self-sufficiency.

The Widows Empowerment Program aims at reaching every affected home in the Nyanza region.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Turkana leaders oppose plan to integrate refugees with neighbouring communities

Local leaders have warned that the refugee integration plan could lead to conflicts with host communities already grappling with a food and water crisis

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenyans in earthquake-hit Myanmar and Thailand directed to register in Bangkok Embassy for assistance

The PS has further called on Kenyans in the two countries to avoid unnecessary travel to heavily impacted areas for their safety.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua challenges Ruto’s Mount Kenya Record ahead of Presidential Tour

Speaking during a surprise visit to Wangige, Kiambu County, Gachagua, who was impeached from office in October 2024, urged his former boss to launch...

15 hours ago

crime

House-help arrested for stealing Sh2.2million from employer in Kakamega

The DCI launched investigations after the employer reported that the security guard at her home had informed her that the house-help had been seen...

22 hours ago

FOOD SAFETY

0ver 180,000 bags of fertiliser delivered daily to farmers, says Kagwe

Kagwe mentioned that the government has mobilized over 200 trucks to various National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores to replenish supplies and address...

23 hours ago

Headlines

Sudan’s army chief pledges full victory over paramilitary forces, rejects negotiations

"I renew the armed forces' pledge to the people that there will be no retreat from defeating and crushing the militia," Al-Burhan said in...

1 day ago

Kenya

NBA to support tree planting initiatives in schools

Speaking at Loresho Primary School during a tree planting exercise in collaboration with Kenya Forest Research Institute, the Authority’s acting Chief Executive officer Nehemiah...

1 day ago

Capital Health

KMPDU urges Duale to avoid politicising the health sector

Secretary General Davji Atella recalled previous interactions the Union had with former Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakumicha, a non-doctor, who struggled to comprehend the role...

1 day ago