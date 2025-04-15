Connect with us

President William Ruto in Parliament on November 21, 2024 when he issued a state of the nation address.

Kenya

National Assembly to okay appointment of five Principal Secretary nominees

State House said the changes made on March 20 are driven by the need to harness the opportunities within emerging sectors of the economy, as well as to address challenges affecting Kenya’s social fabric.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – The National Assembly is on Tuesday expected to approve the nomination of five individuals selected by President William Ruto to fill various Principal Secretary vacancies in his government.

According to business appearing on the Tuesday Afternoon Order Paper, MPs are expected to vote on the report submitted by the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, which has recommended the appointment of Cyrell Odede as Principal Secretary in the State Department for Public Investments and Asset Management.

The committee has also approved Boniface Makokha to serve in the State Department for Economic Planning.

MPs will also consider the report by the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, which has recommended the appointment of Ahmed Abdisalan Ibrahim as Principal Secretary in the State Department for National Government Coordination.

Carren Achieng and Fikirini Jacobs are also set to take up positions in the State Department for Children Welfare Services and the State Department for Youth Affairs, after being approved by the Departmental Committee on Social Protection.

President William Ruto nominated 14 persons to serve as Principal Secretaries in various ministries.

“Collectively, the changes seek to further accelerate the implementation of the administration’s seminal socio-economic blueprint, the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” read the statement issued on March 20.

