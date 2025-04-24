Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's National Assembly in session.

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly to consider Senate request to withdraw Motorcycle Regulation Bill, 2023

Wetangula informed Members that the Senate had officially sought to halt further consideration of the Bill, which was sponsored by Kakamega County Senator, Boni Khalwale.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The National Assembly is set to deliberate a Motion to withdraw the Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulation) Bill, 2023 (Senate Bill No. 38), following a formal request from the Senate prompted by widespread public concern over the proposed legislation.

In a communication to the House on Wednesday, Speaker Moses Wetangula informed Members that the Senate had officially sought to halt further consideration of the Bill, which was sponsored by Kakamega County Senator, Boni Khalwale.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I have received a letter from the Speaker of the Senate conveying the sponsor’s request to withdraw the Bill from further consideration. The letter, dated March 7, 2025, indicates that the Senator for Kakamega County cited significant public outcry over some provisions of the Bill,” he stated.

The Bill, which aimed to establish a regulatory framework for the operation of motorcycles commonly referred to as bodabodas at the county level, had already undergone First Reading in the National Assembly on February 13, 2025, and was referred to the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure.

The Speaker noted the unusual nature of the request policy pointing out its the first time such a request has been made.

“This presents a novel procedural scenario, as it is the first time such a withdrawal request has been received during the bicameral legislative process,” he stated.

Wetangula highlighted a procedural gap in the Standing Orders, which currently do not provide for the withdrawal of a Bill by a non-Member of the National Assembly.

“Standing Order 140(1) only contemplates withdrawal by the sponsor of the Bill and does not cover instances where the sponsor sits in the Senate,” he explained.

Wetangula invoked the Standing Orders which allows the Speaker to rule on matters not explicitly covered in the House rules, drawing from the Constitution, statutory law, and established parliamentary practice.

The Speaker referenced practices in other bicameral legislatures such as United Kingdom and India noting that when a Bill is under consideration in a second chamber, its withdrawal typically requires a formal Motion.

“In this regard,the matter shall be brought before the House by way of a Motion to discharge the Bill from Second Reading. Notice of the Motion shall be issued, and it will be moved by the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, which has custody of the Bill,” he ruled.

He further directed the House Business Committee (HBC) to schedule the Motion for consideration at an appropriate time.

“Should the House adopt the Motion, the Bill will be deemed withdrawn, and the Committee shall cease any further deliberations on it,” the Speaker stated.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mathematics to remain compulsory in primary and Secondary Schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has clarified that Mathematics will remain compulsory in primary and secondary schools. According to...

2 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) ‘Permissionless, borderless’ – How Bitcoin is boosting financial inclusion in Nairobi’s Kibera

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – A Nairobi-based cryptocurrency company is using Bitcoin to transform economic life in Kibera — Africa’s largest informal settlement —...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA unveils Community-Based Rehabilitation Framework to tackle rising alcohol and drug abuse crisis

According to Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, this marks a pivotal shift from punitive measures to a holistic, community-driven approach in combating addiction.

3 hours ago

Focus on China

(WATCH) Ruto Welcomed to China with 21-Gun Salute and guard of honour

President William Ruto was officially welcomed to the People’s Republic of China by his host, President Xi Jinping, with a 21-gun salute at the...

4 hours ago

crime

Quartet in illegal live Queen Ant trafficking case to be sentenced on May 7

Possession of any wildlife specimen or trophy without a permit is a criminal offence in Kenya, punishable by a minimum fine of roughly $10,000...

4 hours ago

Focus on China

(WATCH) President Ruto holds bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping in China

BEIJING, China April 24 – President William Ruto was officially welcomed to the People’s Republic of China by his host, President Xi Jinping, with...

4 hours ago

crime

Police arrest suspected burglars behind multi-million theft in Embakasi

Preliminary investigations show that a group of individuals armed with crude weapons gained entry by cutting through the iron sheet roof, strategically accessing the...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Talk to Your Youth Before Guns Do: Wetangula Urges Baringo MPs over escalating insecurity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, has called on Members of Parliament from Baringo County to use the parliamentary recess...

21 hours ago