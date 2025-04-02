National Assembly Extends IEBC Selection Panel Deadline by 2 Weeks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – The National Assembly has approved a two-week extension for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel, shifting the deadline from April 28 to May 12. The extension, aimed at allowing the panel sufficient time to complete its mandate, now awaits Senate approval before it can be gazetted.

The motion, jointly backed by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, sparked debate, with Junet urging patience and confidence in the process.

“Let’s have faith in processes that have been initiated in good faith. This process began at NADCO, where public resources amounting to Sh131 billion were spent, yet it was later discarded,” he said.

Junet also downplayed the role of the IEBC in determining election outcomes, asserting that leadership is divinely ordained.

“IEBC commissions do not produce presidents—we have seen it before. Presidents are chosen by God. Let’s pray for the right leader to be anointed,” he added.

He dismissed concerns over the composition of the selection panel, emphasizing that it includes representatives from key professional bodies across the country.

“Let’s not worry about who will become the chair or commissioners. This panel is inclusive, so let’s give them time to do their work,” he said.

Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya echoed these sentiments, stressing that the panel required more time to ensure a credible selection process.

“The IEBC panel needs more time. As Parliament and PSC, we must support them by granting the 14-day extension to ensure a thorough and credible process,” he stated.

He warned that rushing the process could compromise the credibility of the 2027 general election.

“If we push them to conclude hastily, we risk a flawed outcome. Granting them more time is within the law, and it ensures a better result,” he noted.

Opposition Raises Concerns

Despite Parliament’s approval, opposition leaders have raised concerns over political interference in the selection process.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, and DAP-Kenya Leader Eugene Wamalwa have accused the government of manipulating the process to its advantage.

“We will not accept a process shrouded in secrecy and unilateral decisions. The IEBC must be reconstituted through a consultative and transparent approach,” said Karua.

Musyoka and Wamalwa echoed her sentiments, warning that any attempt to appoint an IEBC chair without broad political consensus would be met with resistance.

“We will not be arm-twisted into accepting a flawed process. If the government proceeds with a unilateral appointment, it will lack legitimacy,” Musyoka stated.

The opposition has also accused President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of using the selection process to serve their own political interests.

“The ongoing recruitment process is skewed to favour political actors. The IEBC must be independent, not an extension of the ruling party,” Wamalwa said.

International Observers Weigh In

International observers, including the European Union’s Election Follow-up Mission, have urged Kenya to expedite electoral reforms, warning that delays could undermine confidence in the 2027 elections.