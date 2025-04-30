Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru-Kabarak road closed after a sinkhole appears following heavy rains

The sinkhole is on the road side at National Filling in London area of Nakuru Town West Sub-County.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 30 – A section of Nakuru-Kabarak road has been closed after a big sinkhole appeared following heavy rains on Tuesday evening.

The sinkhole is on the road side at National Filling in London area of Nakuru Town West Sub-County.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nakuru County Commissioner, Loyford Kibaara said they were compelled to close the road for fear that the adjacent section might also sink.

He explained that Nakuru sits on a mass of volcanic whose bedrock suffered major cavities, faults at fissures.

He said this was a common occurrence due to the geographical nature of the city especially Nakuru Town West which does not have a well developed drainage system.

He added that a similar incident has been reported on a farmland in Gilgil area.

“Expert from the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and geologists have vitited the scene with the intention of getting a long lasting solution,” said Kibaara.

He also cited Maai Mahiu where the main road from Narok has been cut off during heavy rains.

London Ward MCA, Bernard Gatusso said the experts, especially should create awareness among the locals on the the natural weaknesses of the area.

He said this was not the first incident as many similar incidents have been recorded with the recent ones being last year in Eveready area.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders all police officers at protests to wear uniforms and not conceal their faces

The ruling follows a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya where it sued an officer aleged to be behind the the death...

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA issues tax compliance reminder to betting firms ahead of license renewal

To facilitate the process, KRA will verify tax compliance for both the companies and their directors.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 50 betting firms shut off as Govt cracks down on illegal operators

The state also banned gambling advertising on all media platforms for 30 days, citing increased addiction to betting across the country.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt backs budget cuts, endorses Finance Bill 2025

Cabinet secretaries were instructed to work with the National Treasury to identify and execute the necessary adjustments within their respective ministries and state departments.

2 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Government unblocks funds, paving way for resumption of Mamboleo–Kipsitet Road Project

The 122-kilometre road that is being implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) at a cost of Sh15.7 billion is a strategic investment...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya to open consulate in Haiti to support peace mission

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto noted that the consulate will provide strategic support to Kenya’s leadership role in helping restore order in...

5 hours ago

Top stories

MPs Slam BBC Documentary as ‘Foreign Propaganda,’ Defend Kenya’s Sovereignty

The exposé, aired Monday, investigates the deadly crackdown on anti-government protests in June 2024. It alleges that Kenyan police and military forces received covert...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

COTU Executive Committee endorses Atwoli for another term as SG

The committee indicated that it endorsed him as the ideal person to continue defending the rights of workers’ unions in the country.

20 hours ago