Nakhumicha Unaware of Gachagua’s Alleged Role in KEMSA Tender Scandal during her tenure

The Former Health CS made the revelations before the National Assembly committee on Defence,Intelligence and Foreign Affairs during her vetting.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has disclosed that she was unaware of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s alleged involvement in a Sh3.7 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) tender during her tenure.

Nakhumicha, nominated as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN-Habitat, was questioned about procurement irregularities at the Ministry of Health.

The committee chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech inquired specifically about Gachagua’s purported role in influencing the mosquito net procurement tender in favor of his two sons. ￼

“With the information that I was given, his involvement was not there. I got to learn of his involvement when the House was going through the impeachment process,” Nakhumicha stated.

Gachagua faced impeachment in October 2024 with one of the charges being allegations of abusing executive power to secure the tender.

He denied these claims, labeling them as ‘ridiculous and baseless’and asserted no involvement in the tender process. He emphasized that investigations exonerated the implicated officials.

The tender’s irregularities led to significant administrative actions. Health CS Nakhumicha acknowledged errors in the tendering process, noting that the Ministry identified problems during the advertisement phase. She sought explanations from suspended KEMSA CEO Terry Ramadhani regarding these discrepancies.

Nakhumicha revealed that Ramadhani attributed the issues to instructions from the Global Fund to alter tender specifications. ￼ ￼

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigated the matter, uncovering attempts to modify tender specifications to favor specific companies.

Deputy EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud reported that changes were made to suit Shobika Impex Limited, represented locally by Crystal Kenya Ltd.

These alterations prompted the Global Fund to cancel the tender, citing procurement irregularities. ￼

During her vetting, Nakhumicha also pointed out on challenges faced as Health CS, including a 56-day doctors’ strike. She admitted to difficulties in resolving the industrial action promptly, describing it as an occupational hazard.

“I will take them as occupational hazards, and even in this job that I am taking, I am sure other issues might come up. I am happy to deal with them when they do,” she stated.

