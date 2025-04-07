Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Susan Nakhumicha is President Ruto's nominee for PR to UN Habitat/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakhumicha Says UN Posting a Promotion, Not a Demotion during Vetting

Nakhumicha dismissed claims that her exit from the Cabinet was a result of incompetence or failure.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has said her nomination as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN-Habitat is a promotion, not a demotion, insisting she left the Ministry of Health with her head held high.

Speaking during her vetting before the National Assembly’s Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, Nakhumicha dismissed claims that her exit from the Cabinet was a result of incompetence or failure.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Having gone from a farmer to a Permanent Representative, I consider that a promotion. I don’t see it as a demotion.I have been a very good farmer in Trans Nzoia County since my exit doing both livestock and crop farming. This new role is an honor,”she expressed.

She was responding to questioning from MPs over her tenure as Health CS, which was marred by a 56 day doctors’ strike, a scandal surrounding the KEMSA mosquito net tender, and allegations of fraudulent NHIF claims.

Nakhumicha maintained she performed her duties diligently and was never reprimanded by President William Ruto despite the push for her removal from office.

“I was never reprimanded by my boss and never asked performance based questions. Every time I was called to the National Assembly or Senate to respond to questions, I never failed I responded to them satisfactorily,” the nominee expressed.

She pointed to the national honors awarded to her during her time in office saying the accusations of incompetence against her are baseless.

“To those who are saying I was incompetent, I was awarded the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (EGH)the second highest honor in Kenya and the highest for a civilian. I was also recognized in other forums,” she told the committee.

She attributed her exit from Cabinet to broader political events rather than personal shortcomings, specifically citing the Gen Z-led protests that shook the country and prompted a cabinet reshuffle.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Not from a reason of my own making, the Gen Z movement was unprecedented in this country and the Cabinet was dissolved,” she said.

Nakhumicha submitted before the MPs that her removal from office based on the challenges she faced in the docket are part of the nature of public service.

“Most jobs have occupational hazards, and as Cabinet Secretary, I would regard them as such. In this new post, there will be occupational hazards as well, and I will handle them with the advice I will be given,”she said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakhumicha Unaware of Gachagua’s Alleged Role in KEMSA Tender Scandal during her tenure

The Former Health CS made the revelations before the National Assembly committee on Defence,Intelligence and Foreign Affairs during her vetting.

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakhumicha Defends Handling of Doctors’ Strike During Vetting for UN Post

Nakhumicha dismissed claims that the strike was a key reason behind her dismissal from the Ministry of Health.

55 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Smiles in Seme as Widows Empowered for hope

The meeting focused on uplifting the women through discussions on economic empowerment, sustainable livelihoods, and emotional well-being—laying a strong foundation for growth and resilience.

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

UK Defence Secretary meets family of Agnes Wanjiru, pledges ‘full support’ towards justice

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the meeting was in line with a promise Healey made shortly after assuming office.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

5 chiefs abducted by Al Shabaab in Mandera freed

The chiefs were hijacked and forcibly taken by gunmen on February 3, 2025, at the Elwak area in Mandera County

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya should brace for tough times ahead: Mudavadi

Mudavadi emphasized the need for the country to adapt to the changing international environment.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA seizes drugs, illicit liquor worth Sh2.9mn in Bondo raid

NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa revealed that the operation was launched following a tip-off leading to the raid of a notorious drug dealer’s hideout in NyamonyeMarket.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale launches NHIF Pending Claims Verification Committee

Duale challenged the Committee to carry out a thorough and objective review of all outstanding claims and recommend for payment only those that are...

6 hours ago