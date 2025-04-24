NACADA unveils Community-Based Rehabilitation Framework to tackle rising alcohol and drug abuse crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The National Campaign Against Drugs and Alcohol Abuse has unveiled a Community-Based Rehabilitation Framework to tackle rising alcohol and drug abuse crisis across the country.

According to Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, this marks a pivotal shift from punitive measures to a holistic, community-driven approach in combating addiction.

Speaking during the launch, Omollo emphasized the devastating impact of substance abuse on Kenya’s security and social fabric.

“Drug and alcohol abuse are fueling crime, domestic violence, extremism, and lost potential among our youth,” he stated. “We cannot police our way out of this crisis—we must address its root causes through prevention, treatment, and reintegration,” he stated.

Omollo highlighted alarming trends linking substance abuse to insecurity that include rising crime with addicts resorting to theft and violence to sustain their habits.

He further pointed out that the vice results in family breakdowns where Illicit alcohol contribute to domestic violence and economic decline in rural areas.

He added that that addicts are vulnerable to terrorist recruitment as extremist groups exploit vulnerable, drug-dependent youth.

He also highlighted its effect in prisons where there is overcrowding as a result of manyminor offenders hardened into repeat criminals due to lack of rehabilitation.

“This is not just a health issue—it is a national security threat,” he declared.

The framework, developed in collaboration with government agencies, healthcare providers, and civil society, prioritizes prevention through school-based anti-drug programs and public awareness campaigns.

It also underscores the need for accessible treatment through the expansion of affordable and culturally sensitive rehab centers nationwide.

It takes into account justice reform through the diverting of non-violent offenders to rehabilitation instead of prison.

It underscores the need for the empowerment of local leaders, Nyumba Kumi initiatives, and grassroots organizations to identify and address drug hotspots.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anthony Omerikwa stressed the framework’s evidence-based strategies, including early detection, stigma reduction, and strengthened referral systems.

“This is a call to action for all stakeholders—from health workers to village elders—to unite in saving our communities,” he said.