NACADA seizes drugs, illicit liquor worth Sh2.9mn in Bondo raid

BONDO, Kenya, Apr 7 – In a major crackdown on drug trafficking and illicit liquor trade, a multi-agency operation led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has netted contraband worth over Sh2.9 million in Bondo Sub-County.

NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa, in a statement revealed that the operation was launched following a tip-off leading to the raid of a notorious drug dealer’s hideout in NyamonyeMarket.

“This operation marks a significant victory in our relentless war against drug abuse and illegal alcohol trade,” declared Dr. Omerikwa. “We will not allow unscrupulous traders to destroy the lives of our youth.”

The raid at the home, business premises, and rental houses of suspect Francis Odhiambo Ochieng uncovered:

4,600 sticks of suspected cannabis sativa, 11 brooms of suspected bhang (yet to be weighed and analyzed), 8 cartons of Supermatch cigarettes (allegedly destined for Uganda & South Sudan), 118 cartons of Challenger spirits, 107 cartons of Simba Waragi spirits and

12 cartons of Dry Gin liquor.



In a shocking twist, four cash safes containing cash in suspected crime proceeds were also recovered.

“The safes are being examined to verify the exact amount, but we strongly believe these are illicit earnings from this illegal trade,” stated Dr. Omerikwa.

Two suspects, Francis Odhiambo Ochieng and Everlyne Atieno Amungo, were arrested and are currently detained at Bondo Police Station, awaiting arraignment in court on Monday.

This bust follows last week’s KSh 8 million drug seizure in Kisii County, signaling a nationwide crackdown.

“This is just the beginning,” warned the NACADA CEO. “We are scaling up operations across the country to dismantle these criminal networks and safeguard our youth.”