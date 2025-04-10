Connect with us

NACADA nets two in Makueni bhang bust as crackdown intensifies

The operation, spearheaded by NACADA Enforcement Officers under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police Nicholas Kosgei, followed a tip-off from members of the public.

MAKUENI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) continued its relentless war on drug trafficking after a successful mid-morning raid at a homestead in Kabaa Village, Mbiuni, led to the arrest of two suspected bhang traffickers.

During the raid, officers recovered a stash of illicit drugs, including 20 brooms and 87 sticks of bhang, along with drug paraphernalia such as Rizla rolling papers, scissors, and cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

The suspects were arraigned in court on today to face charges of trafficking in narcotic drugs.

NACADA CEO, Anthony Omerikwa, lauded the efforts of the enforcement team and community members who provided the critical intelligence.

“This arrest is a strong message to drug traffickers and peddlers that their days are numbered,” said Omerikwa. “We are not relenting in our mission to dismantle drug networks across the country. No matter how remote the location, if you traffic drugs, we will find you.”

He urged the public to continue supporting NACADA’s initiatives by sharing information anonymously through its hotline 1192, emphasizing that community collaboration remains a powerful tool in the national fight against drugs.

The Authority confirmed that such operations will be intensified in the coming weeks as part of a broader crackdown targeting narcotic distribution networks countrywide.

