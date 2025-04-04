NACADA-Led Multi-Agency Raid Uncovers Massive Illicit Brew Den in Kisii, 5 Arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Apr 4 – In a major crackdown on illicit alcohol, a multi-agency team led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) today raided a sprawling chang’aa brewing den in Mwaguto Village, Kisii South Sub-County, confiscating over 55,000 litres of kangara and 500 litres of chang’aa.

The early morning operation saw five suspects—three women and two men—arrested as authorities dismantled the sophisticated brewing operation, dealing a huge blow to the illegal trade in the region.

The raid, which involved police and local administrators, exposed a well-established network operating on a four-acre piece of land, complete with storage facilities and brewing equipment.

NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa hailed the operation as a significant victory in the fight against illicit brews, warning that those involved in the trade will face the full force of the law.

“This is a clear message to all those engaging in this illegal business—we are coming for you,” he declared.

Omerikwa further revealed that NACADA will initiate legal processes to have the four-acre land where the plant was situated forfeited to the government. “This property is a crime scene, and we will ensure it is reverted to the state as part of our efforts to dismantle these networks completely,” he stated.

Local residents celebrated the raid, with many expressing relief over the shutdown of a den blamed for fueling crime and destroying livelihoods.

Area Chief Samuel Nyabuto commended the operation, urging continued vigilance to eradicate the vice.

The suspects are set to be arraigned in court as NACADA intensifies its nationwide crackdown on illicit alcohol.

Today’s raid underscores the Authority’s commitment to safeguarding communities from the devastating effects of illegal brews.