Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA leads major narcotics crackdown in Kisii

The raid, executed on Wednesday afternoon in Kiamuasi Location, Daraja Mbili sub-location, uncovered seven 50kg sacks, four 90kg sacks, and two large carrier bags of the illicit substance concealed in rental houses.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Apr 3 – In a significant blow to narcotics trafficking in the region, a multi-agency team led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) conducted a high-profile operation in Mwamogeza Village, Kisii County, recovering a massive consignment of suspected cannabis sativa.

The raid, executed on Wednesday afternoon in Kiamuasi Location, Daraja Mbili sub-location, uncovered seven 50kg sacks, four 90kg sacks, and two large carrier bags of the illicit substance concealed in rental houses.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The prime suspect, Geoffrey Nyabira, alias Jeff—a notorious drug lord—eluded arrest but remains a high-priority target for law enforcement. 

“We are not relenting in our pursuit of drug barons, their merchants, and distribution networks,” declared NACADA’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, emphasizing the agency’s unwavering commitment to dismantling narcotics syndicates.

“This seizure is a testament to our resolve. We will hunt down every individual profiting from the destruction of our youth and communities.”

Three suspects were apprehended during the operation and will be arraigned to assist with the investigation.

Authorities are working to determine the street value of the seized drugs while intensifying efforts to track down Nyabira, who has repeatedly evaded arrest.

Omerikwa called on the public to support the fight against drug abuse by sharing crucial information.

“Community involvement is key. Report suspicious activities—your tip could save lives and help us dismantle these criminal networks for good.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This operation underscores NACADA’s intensified crackdown on narcotics ahead of a broader national campaign against substance abuse. Security agencies have vowed sustained raids until all drug hotspots are neutralized.

As the operation continues, authorities remain confident that swift justice will be served, and those responsible will be held accountable.

Meanwhile, NACADA has assured the public that more raids will follow in various hotspots across the country as it intensifies efforts to root out drug abuse at its source.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Counter-IED facility unveiled at Embakasi Garisson

The construction of the expansive complex comprising of lecture halls, a 200-people capacity auditorium, library, in-patient health centre and an IED museum occupying twelve...

13 minutes ago

Headlines

Raila says longtime aide George Oduor, was ‘a dependable rock through tumultuous periods’

“We have stood, fallen, and risen together. He has been a vigilant, calm, confident, and extremely professional aide, dedicated to his duty and a...

1 hour ago

Top stories

National Assembly Extends IEBC Selection Panel Deadline by 2 Weeks

The motion, jointly backed by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, sparked debate, with Junet urging patience and confidence in the...

12 hours ago

crime

IG Kanja confirms search still ongoing to find unaccounted police officer in Haiti

"The search is still on for the unaccounted officer, and all efforts are being made to ensure we find him. I want to assure...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki declares war on miraa cartels, assures farmers of govt Support

Kindiki assured farmers that the government is committed to improving their earnings by dismantling exploitative networks in the miraa sector.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Surge in South Sudan fefugees poses challenge to integration plans: Mudavadi

Mudavadi warned that the influx, coupled with ongoing security concerns along the Ethiopia and Somalia borders, presents a major challenge to Kenya’s refugee management...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto directs Kindiki to lead war against miraa cartels to protect farmers

President Ruto acknowledged the persistent issues in agriculture, highlighting the damaging effects of cartels on the miraa sector.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspended Bomas of Kenya CEO Peter Koria acquitted of Sh8.6mn procurement irregularities

According to the ruling, there was no malice in the procurement process which was lawful, clearing Koria of any wrongdoing. 

21 hours ago