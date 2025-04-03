NACADA leads major narcotics crackdown in Kisii

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Apr 3 – In a significant blow to narcotics trafficking in the region, a multi-agency team led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) conducted a high-profile operation in Mwamogeza Village, Kisii County, recovering a massive consignment of suspected cannabis sativa.

The raid, executed on Wednesday afternoon in Kiamuasi Location, Daraja Mbili sub-location, uncovered seven 50kg sacks, four 90kg sacks, and two large carrier bags of the illicit substance concealed in rental houses.

The prime suspect, Geoffrey Nyabira, alias Jeff—a notorious drug lord—eluded arrest but remains a high-priority target for law enforcement.

“We are not relenting in our pursuit of drug barons, their merchants, and distribution networks,” declared NACADA’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, emphasizing the agency’s unwavering commitment to dismantling narcotics syndicates.

“This seizure is a testament to our resolve. We will hunt down every individual profiting from the destruction of our youth and communities.”

Three suspects were apprehended during the operation and will be arraigned to assist with the investigation.

Authorities are working to determine the street value of the seized drugs while intensifying efforts to track down Nyabira, who has repeatedly evaded arrest.

Omerikwa called on the public to support the fight against drug abuse by sharing crucial information.

“Community involvement is key. Report suspicious activities—your tip could save lives and help us dismantle these criminal networks for good.”

This operation underscores NACADA’s intensified crackdown on narcotics ahead of a broader national campaign against substance abuse. Security agencies have vowed sustained raids until all drug hotspots are neutralized.

As the operation continues, authorities remain confident that swift justice will be served, and those responsible will be held accountable.

Meanwhile, NACADA has assured the public that more raids will follow in various hotspots across the country as it intensifies efforts to root out drug abuse at its source.