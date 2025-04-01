Mystery of GSU officer buried in church compound hours after death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 1 – Police have launched investigations into the burial of a General Service Unit (GSU) officer inside a church compound in Rongo, Migori County, sparking concerns among residents.

Rongo Assistant County Commissioner George Matundura confirmed that authorities are looking into the matter.

“We are aware of what happened, and investigations are underway. Action will be taken,” he said.

According to a police report, Constable Dan Oyoo fell ill while at home in Rongo on the night of March 27. His wife reportedly rushed him to a local church for prayers, where he later died.

The report states that the wife obtained a burial permit from local administrators, allowing her to proceed with the burial.

“The officer was buried inside the church. The wife later reported the matter at Kamagambo Police Station,” the report reads.

Efforts to get a comment from the management of St. Joseph Missions of Messiah in Africa Church were unsuccessful, as officials declined to speak to the media.

Residents have raised alarm over the burial, fearing the church could be operating under suspicious circumstances.

“The church is enclosed by a perimeter wall, and we don’t know what is happening inside,” said Evans Opondo.

He added that the fact an officer was buried inside the compound without being preserved in a morgue is alarming and warrants a thorough investigation.