Myanmar observes minute of silence to mourn earthquake dead

MYANMAR, Apr 1 (BBC) —Myanmar has fallen silent for one minute to mourn those who died from Friday’s powerful earthquake.

The country’s military leaders asked earlier this week that the country come to a standstill at 12:51 local time (or 09:21 Kenya GMT) – which is the exact time that the deadly quake struck on Friday.

More than 2,000 people in Myanmar have been killed following a magnitude 7.7 earthquake that affected areas as far as Thailand and China

In neighbouring Thailand, 20 people are known to have died, and thousands have been evacuated from cracked buildings in Bangkok

Rescuers in both countries are still continuing their search for survivors, though hopes are fading as the critical window – the first 72 hours after a quake – has passed

The UN says the earthquake has compounded “an already dire crisis” in Myanmar, which is in the midst of a four-year civil war.

Despite the destruction, reports suggest the country’s military leaders are still carrying out air strikes against pro-democracy rebel groups