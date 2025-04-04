Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Arttoney General and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi.

Top stories

Muturi Accuses Ruto of Corruption in Explosive Tell-All Interview

In a candid interview with NTV’s Fixing the Nation, Muturi, who served in Ruto’s Cabinet for nearly two years, claimed the president was “irredeemably corrupt” and portrayed a dual character—one for the public and another in private.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 4 – Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has made explosive allegations against President William Ruto, accusing him of overseeing corrupt dealings behind the scenes while publicly preaching integrity.

In a candid interview with NTV’s Fixing the Nation, Muturi, who served in Ruto’s Cabinet for nearly two years, claimed the president was “irredeemably corrupt” and portrayed a dual character—one for the public and another in private.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“He is quite a dangerous character. I think Ruto is unfit for the position of president. I have no bitterness; this is my honest assessment,” Muturi said. “When I watch him tell members of the Cabinet that he doesn’t want to see corruption in his government, I always wonder because I know the kind of person he is.”

Muturi alleged that Ruto tried to pressure him into approving a Sh129 billion deal with Russian investors to fund a tree-planting initiative. According to Muturi, the president called him during COP28 in Dubai, urging him to sign documents authorising the deal at the airport—an action Muturi refused, citing legal and procedural concerns.

“The Sh129 billion deal was presented as a grant to plant three billion trees. But I told them, such funds can only go through the Treasury, not directly to a ministry,” he said.

He further claimed that the project, like others pushed by the president, was a money-making scheme disguised as development. “Whenever Ruto comes up with a project, it’s about money,” he stated.

Muturi also linked Ruto to the controversial Arror and Kimwarer dam projects, for which the government secured a Ksh.63 billion loan from the Italian firm CMC di Ravenna. He said he declined to sign off on the projects due to discrepancies in cost and quality, and concerns about accountability.

“The Italians were paid billions. In Kimwarer, nothing has happened because the report was faulty. They wanted me to sign, and I declined,” Muturi said, adding that Ruto personally engaged with Italy’s leadership over the matter.

Muturi, who was dismissed from the Cabinet in recent reshuffles and replaced by Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku, denied having a personal vendetta. He maintained that his revelations are based on facts and expressed willingness to share supporting documents in soft copy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His allegations are the latest twist in what has become a very public fallout with President Ruto.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

President Ruto Kicks Off 5-Day Tour of Mt. Kenya Amid Gachagua Fallout

The tour is shrouded in political tensions in the region, especially following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

3 days ago

County News

Gachagua Fires Back at Ruto, Calls President a Pathological Liar

Ruto revealed that Gachagua had demanded Ksh10 billion to resolve issues in Mt. Kenya, threatening Ruto with a one-term presidency if the money was...

3 days ago

County News

Ruto says he refused Gachagua’s Sh10B Blackmail

The President, who is in Central Kenya for a five-day tour, dismissed concerns over political tensions in the region, accusing Gachagua of fabricating crises....

3 days ago

County News

Ruto Breaks Silence on Gachagua’s Impeachment as He Embarks on Mt. Kenya Tour

"He was not working; he was always engaged in fights, constantly complaining about officials, including bloggers like Dennis Itumbi. I had to intervene every...

4 days ago

County News

President Ruto arrives in Sagana to start Central Kenya tour

NAIROBI, Kenya March 31 – President William Ruto has arrived in Sagana to start his five-day development tour of the Mt. Kenya region. The...

4 days ago

County News

Ruto Faces Mt. Kenya Revolt as He Embarks on High-Stakes Development Tour

Since the impeachment, the Mt. Kenya region has largely rebelled against Ruto, vowing not to support his re-election bid in 2027.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua faults Gen Kahariri for standing in the way of ‘Ruto Must Go’ crusaders

Karua emphasized that the public’s calls for President Ruto’s resignation— commonly expressed in the slogan “Ruto Must Go”— constitute legitimate political feedback that the...

6 days ago

Top stories

Raila, Karua clash over broad-based government arrangement

The two, who were running mates in the 2022 General Election, met on Tuesday at the funeral of Julius Laban in Tharaka Nithi County.

March 27, 2025