Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk (pictured December 2020) has cultivated an "outlaw, outsider persona"

Headlines

Musk to reduce Doge role after Tesla profits plunge

Musk said his “time allocation to Doge” would “drop significantly” starting next month. He would, he said, spend only one to two days per week on government matters “as long as the president would like me to do so and as long as it’s useful”.

Published

Washington, Apr 23 – Tesla boss Elon Musk says he will cut back his role in Donald Trump’s administration after the company’s profits and revenues plunged during the first three months of the year.

Sales slumped and the electric carmaker faced a backlash as Musk became a political fixture in the White House.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Tuesday, the firm reported a 20% drop in automotive revenue in the first quarter of 2025, compared with the same period last year, while profits fell more than 70%.

The company warned investors that the pain could continue, declining to offer a growth forecast while saying “changing political sentiment” could meaningfully hurt demand.

The recent dip in the company’s fortunes came amid an outcry over Musk’s role in Trump’s new administration, which he acknowledged had taken his focus off the company.

The tech boss contributed more than a quarter of a billion dollars to Trump’s re-election. He also leads Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) initiative to cut federal spending and slash the government workforce.

Musk said his “time allocation to Doge” would “drop significantly” starting next month. He would, he said, spend only one to two days per week on government matters “as long as the president would like me to do so and as long as it’s useful”.

Tesla brought in $19.3bn (£14.5bn) in total revenue in the quarter, down 9% year on year, according to the new numbers. That was less than the $21.1bn expected by analysts, and came as the company cut prices in a bid to woo buyers.

Trump’s tariffs on China also weighed heavily on Tesla, the company indicated. Although the vehicles Tesla sells in its home market are assembled in the US, it depends on many parts made in China. “Rapidly evolving trade policy” could hurt its supply chain and raise costs, according to the company.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This dynamic, along with changing political sentiment, could have a meaningful impact on demand for our products in the near-term,” Tesla’s quarterly update said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Putin announces ‘Easter truce’ in Ukraine until end of Sunday

Russia's Ministry of Defence said the truce had been "guided by humanitarian considerations".

4 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Boulos speaks on Trump’s new peace and investment strategy targeting Eastern DRC

Speaking during a virtual press conference following his tour of the African region, Boulos confirmed that discussions were held with DRC President Félix Tshisekedi...

5 days ago

World

Anti-Trump protests held in cities across the US

Coming days after Trump's announcement that the US would impose import tariffs on most countries around the world, gatherings were also held outside the...

April 6, 2025

Headlines

Trump moves to close down Voice of America

A White House statement said the order would "ensure taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda", and included quotes from politicians...

March 16, 2025

DIPLOMACY

National Police Service denies gobbling up Sh 4.5 Billion in Haiti Security Mission

Nyagah explained that all expenses related to the MSS Mission to Haiti are covered by the UN Trust Fund, which currently stands at (7.2...

March 15, 2025

World

Confusion over Musk demand that federal workers justify their jobs

Mr Musk, who is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), said that failure to respond would be taken as a resignation.

February 25, 2025

World

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 bn

New York (AFP), Apr 26 – Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, struck a deal Monday to buy Twitter for $44 billion, capping a...

April 26, 2022