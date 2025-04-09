Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen with top security officers during a tour of Kilifi on April 9, 2025. /MINA.

Murkomen Warns Land Theft Cartels: ‘Your Days Are Numbered’

The CS noted that land disputes are particularly rampant in Kilifi and other coastal counties such as Kwale, contributing to resource-based conflicts and widespread displacement.

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a stern warning to public officials and individuals involved in land theft, declaring that those found culpable will face the full force of the law.

Speaking in Kilifi on Wednesday after a closed-door security meeting, Murkomen condemned the rampant theft of prime land, allegedly facilitated by collusion among public officers in the Ministries of Lands and Interior, as well as judicial officials.

“It will no longer be business as usual for those who have turned land theft into a business. This vice has left many people dispossessed, created a growing squatter population, and triggered insecurity,” the CS said.

Murkomen revealed that political figures are under investigation for working with professionals, lawyers, and judicial officers to fraudulently acquire land. He warned that all public officers implicated, including those in security and land departments, will face action.

“Elderly people are being taken advantage of and stripped of prime land due to poverty and illiteracy,” he added.

The CS noted that land disputes are particularly rampant in Kilifi and other coastal counties such as Kwale, contributing to resource-based conflicts and widespread displacement.

Murkomen, who is on the third leg of his Jukwaa la Usalama working tour of the Coast region, said the government will work closely with the Judiciary and the National Land Commission to fast-track issuance of title deeds and resolve long-standing land invasions.

“Illegal land transfers have become an emotive issue here. Elders are being dethroned by their own kin who go on to sell the land. This must stop,” he said.

He also raised concerns over judicial officers issuing conflicting court orders, warning that the matter will be discussed with Chief Justice Martha Koome and the Commission on Administrative Justice.

“This is a serious concern that casts doubt on the integrity of the process and must be addressed urgently,” said Murkomen.

The CS is on a six-day tour of the Coast to assess security and government service delivery. He is also holding consultative meetings with local leaders and security officers to gather feedback on the implementation of services, including the activation of mobile ID registration.

He was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Correctional Services Dr. Salome Beacco, Kilifi North MP and Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya, Kilifi Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu, Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi, Kaloleni MP Paul Katana, Kilifi South MP Richard Chonga, and Rabai MP Anthony Kenga.

Other officials present included Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha, Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno, Kilifi County Commissioner Josphat Biwott, MCAs, and county government officials.

