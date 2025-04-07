Murkomen Vows Tough Action Against Gangs After PCEA Kasarani Church Disruption

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 7 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed that security agencies will take decisive action to end the growing threat of gangs and goons targeting public spaces, including places of worship.

This follows Sunday’s disruption at PCEA Kasarani East Church, where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was present.

Speaking in Mombasa on Monday, April 7, Murkomen said that security teams across the country have been placed on high alert to prevent such incidents from recurring, especially in sensitive areas like churches, schools, and streets.

“Part of the reason we are dealing with gangs is to ensure that no place in the Republic of Kenya will allow any goons or gangs to invade any facility, whether it’s a church, school, or even the streets. This country must be led by the rule of law,” Murkomen said.

Murkomen emphasized that the government is committed to protecting all Kenyans, regardless of their political affiliation, while exercising their constitutional rights.

“Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere. We cannot allow extrajudicial processes to continue in the country. We must remain a country of law and order, and we do not want to subscribe to any political side. Our purpose is to ensure that everybody can exercise their rights freely across the country as long as they are conducting it peacefully,” he added.

The incident unfolded on Sunday, April 6, when a group of youths stormed the church during a service attended by Gachagua.

Security forces reportedly fired shots into the air to disperse the disruptive group.

Gachagua, who described the attack as “insensitive and unkind,” suggested that it was politically motivated, accusing President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of being behind the disruption.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The incident sparked widespread concern about the increasing politicization of sacred spaces.

Leaders from across the political spectrum have condemned the attack, with some calling it sacrilegious.

Senior Economic Advisor to President Ruto, Moses Kuria , described the incident as “utterly ungodly,” adding that political battles should not be fought in places of worship.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba also weighed in, criticizing the attack as sacrilegious and blaming Ruto’s regime for allowing such violence.

She drew attention to similar incidents, including tear gas attacks at church services in Olkalau and Nyandarua, calling for an apology to the church.

“As we disagree on political ideologies, we must keep the church out of these battles,” Wamuchomba said. “This is blasphemous and will attract the wrath of God on this regime.”