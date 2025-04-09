Connect with us

Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie and co-accused persons when they were presented in court on January 17, 2023 to face murder charges for over 400 people whom they are accused of forcing to starve to death so as to meet Jesus.

Murkomen Urges Families of Shakahola Victims to Submit DNA Samples

Published

KILIFI, Kenya Apr 9 – Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has appealed to families who lost loved ones in the Shakahola massacre to urgently submit DNA samples to aid in the ongoing identification process.

Speaking after a security meeting in Kilifi County on Thursday, Murkomen said the investigation has been delayed by families yet to provide samples, hindering efforts to deliver justice and closure to affected families.

“We are committed to expediting the investigations, and the Government Chemist is seeking samples for DNA matching,” the CS said. “We call for full cooperation to obtain the right samples. Only a few people have come forward despite many still missing their loved ones.”

Murkomen explained that identification will also pave the way for the government to establish a memorial site for the unidentified victims buried in shallow graves in Shakahola forest, part of Chakama Ranch in Kilifi County.

“For those not identified, we will create a proper monument,” he said.

He acknowledged that financial constraints have also contributed to the delays but revealed that the government is seeking a one-off budget to conclude the investigation within the next three to four months.

The CS described the Shakahola tragedy—where more than 500 people are believed to have died—as a result of religious extremism and radicalisation. He said the incident should have been detected earlier by security agencies.

In the ongoing manslaughter case, Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church is accused of ordering his followers to starve themselves and their children to death in the belief that doing so would enable them to go to heaven.

“Whether it was an act of omission or commission by security officers between 2020 and 2021, those culpable will be held accountable,” said Murkomen. “Governments act in perpetuity, and it is regrettable that someone received intelligence and failed to act on it.”

He also said that members of the public had a civic duty to alert authorities about the suspicious activities, noting that timely information could have saved lives.

Murkomen further highlighted substance abuse as a major concern in the region, calling for a whole-of-society approach to tackle it.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of police officers and administrators, including modernising their workstations. He disclosed that nearly half of police stations and 40% of National Government Administrative Offices (NGAOs) lack official vehicles.

“The ongoing process of leasing 5,000 vehicles and motorcycles, handled by the National Treasury, is nearing completion and will address this acute shortage,” he said.

Murkomen also confirmed that the planned recruitment of 10,000 police officers will help address staffing gaps, improve security, and enable proper officer rotation, particularly in high-risk border areas.

“Rotation of officers remains a challenge, and this has raised concerns about possible collusion with criminal elements. The upcoming recruitment will help resolve this,” he added.

Despite the challenges, Murkomen assured locals that security measures have been strengthened to address existing gaps.

He was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Correctional Services Dr Salome Beacco, local MPs, MCAs, and top regional security officials.

