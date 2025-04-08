Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen says Muturi’s security changes a routine exercise affecting former officials

Murkomen invited him to raise his concerns with the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja if it was done procedurally.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 8 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi’s security changes was just a routine exercise affecting former officials.

Murkomen, however, invited him to raise his concerns with the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja if it was done procedurally.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He refuted claims that the alleged withdrawal of security could be political.

“That is a simple and small matter that should be handled by the IG. If it’s escalated to me, I will address it as per the law,” the CS said when responding to inquiries on the matter.

“We scale down security assigned to officers once they vacate office. It’s normal and it applies to all even me, if I leave office.”

He said officers act as per the law and are not influenced by political situations.

“Security officers operate within the law and are not influenced by politics,” said the CS.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Chepalungu MP John Koech has died

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Former Chepalungu Member of Parliament John Koech has died. According to his family, died at a hospital in Nairobi...

12 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale Confirms 6 Deaths from 97 Cholera Cases Across Migori, Kisumu, and Nairobi

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale emphasized the need for heightened hygiene measures and community vigilance as surveillance and response efforts were intensified nationwide.

32 minutes ago

Top stories

Gates Foundation Withdraws from Host Country Agreement with Kenya Amid Legal Battle

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – The Gates Foundation has formally withdrawn from its Host Country Agreement with Kenya, citing an ongoing legal case that...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Waititu’s Farmers Party Gives 30-Day Notice to Exit Kenya Kwanza, Citing Dishonesty

The Farmers Party declared that its continued membership in the coalition had become “untenable” following the signing of the Broad-Based Government (BBG) agreement without...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome reaffirms Judiciary’s commitment to integrity, efficiency in service delivery

The Chief Justice said that the Judiciary has intensified the focus on improving case management and ensuring that court users are not subjected to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans open to more taxes for adequate healthcare access

A new report by AfroBarometer, a Pan-African survey firm, shows that nearly six in ten locals (57 percent) are in support of high taxes...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Miano pitches for Kenya’s membership in UN Tourism Executive Council

This follows the submission of Kenya’s proposal to all UN Tourism Member States on March 21, 2025.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court hands serial vandal six-year jail term

Odiyo, described by prosecutors as a habitual offender with previous convictions for similar offenses, pleaded guilty to all the charges.

3 hours ago