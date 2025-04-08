Murkomen says Muturi’s security changes a routine exercise affecting former officials

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 8 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi’s security changes was just a routine exercise affecting former officials.

Murkomen, however, invited him to raise his concerns with the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja if it was done procedurally.

He refuted claims that the alleged withdrawal of security could be political.

“That is a simple and small matter that should be handled by the IG. If it’s escalated to me, I will address it as per the law,” the CS said when responding to inquiries on the matter.

“We scale down security assigned to officers once they vacate office. It’s normal and it applies to all even me, if I leave office.”

He said officers act as per the law and are not influenced by political situations.

“Security officers operate within the law and are not influenced by politics,” said the CS.