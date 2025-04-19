Connect with us

Archbishop Muheria spoke after celebrating the Chrism Mass —a special mass celebrated on Holy Thursday during Easter where catholic priests and bishops from each archdiocese congregate and renew their commitment to serving the church/KNA

NATIONAL NEWS

Muheria cautions against over-reliance on politicians

Archbishop Muheria has instead urged Kenyans to support each other to overcome the different challenges that they continue to face.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 19 — Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria has cautioned Kenyans against over-relying on the political class to take care of their well-being.

Speaking at the Our Lady of Consolata Cathedral in Nyeri, Archbishop Muheria has instead urged Kenyans to support each other to overcome the different challenges that they continue to face.

“We know we can hope for the Kenya we desire and it won’t be determined by a political leadership. It won’t be determined by what we may wish in academia. It will be determined by each of us who takes the hope and works the hope where he is,” stated the Archbishop.

Muheria spoke after celebrating the Chrism Mass —a special mass celebrated on Holy Thursday during Easter where catholic priests and bishops from each archdiocese congregate and renew their commitment to serving the church.

During the mass, three types of oils are blessed for use in each parish in the diocese for the coming year.

Encouraging others

In his message, where he drew comparisons to the life of Jesus and the tribulations he faced before his crucifixion and the challenges bedeviling the country, the Archbishop also asked Kenyans to be a source of encouragement to their neighbors who have lost hope due to unfulfilled promises.

He at the same time called on Kenyans to take care of each other and to uplift the most vulnerable members of the community, adding that hope is the thing that cannot be taken away from them.

“There is hope when we take care of one another. There is hope when we hold hands because with our hands together, it is difficult to break,” said the Archbishop.

“Even when we find that a lot of people are speaking words that discourage and perhaps disappoint, it is a moment to say there is still hope. Wash in the pool that is next to your place, rid yourself of corruption and bad things and give hope to your neighbors. With hope, lift those who are crushed to the ground. If we take care of one another, hope will actually save us,” he added.

