Mudavadi Seeks UK Support for Nairobi Railway City Project at London-Sudan Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, is leading the government’s efforts in finalizing a financing agreement for the 438-acre Nairobi Railway City project.

This being transformative infrastructure initiative designed to modernize Nairobi’s central business district and enhance urban mobility.

“This venture transcends mere commuter movement; it constitutes a holistic transformation of economic activities surrounding the railway station,” Mudavadi stated.

“We remain committed to collaborating with like-minded partners locally and internationally to improve the lives of Kenyans.”

Mudavadi is overseeing the completion of Kenya’s obligations to enable the implementation of Nairobi Bus Rapid Transit Line 3, Nairobi Commuter Rail Line 2, and Nairobi Commuter Rail Line 5.

The completion of these obligations will be announced at the upcoming Government of Kenya/G7+ Transport Heads of Mission meeting, co-chaired by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Nairobi Railway City project, situated within 425 acres between Haile Sellasie Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Landhies Road, and Bunyala Road, is envisioned as a multi-modal urban development.

It aims to decongest Nairobi’s central business district, provide a sustainable urban space, and position Nairobi as a leading world city.

“Moving forward, we are committed to forging robust partnerships and collaborations with like-minded allies to positively impact the lives of millions of Kenyans,” he said.

Concurrently, Mudavadi is attending the London-Sudan Conference, aimed at bolstering peace in the volatile Sudan region.

Mudavadi emphasized Kenya’s commitment to regional peace and security in the Greater Horn of Africa.

“Kenya supports a unified Sudan and advocates for a Sudanese-owned political process with the supportive role of external actors.We oppose using military solutions to address political disputes,”he affirmed.

Mudavadi also highlighted the importance of working through African institutions established by member states, including IGAD, the African Union, EAC, and SADC, for peace processes.

“We discourage members engaged in forum shopping, opting to choose methods that suit their selfish interests rather than the common good,” he noted.