Kenya

MPs slam Agriculture Ministry over delay in banning harmful pesticides

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – Members of the National Assembly’s Committee on Implementation have expressed outrage at the State Department for Agriculture and the Pest Control Products Board (PCPB) over delays in implementing a House resolution calling for the withdrawal of harmful pesticides from the market.

Speaking on Tuesday after a meeting with Agriculture Principal Secretary Kiprono Rono and PCPB CEO Fredrick N. Muchiri, the lawmakers accused the officials of prioritizing agrochemical industry interests over public health.

The resolution stems from a 2019 petition tabled by Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss and is under the Committee’s active review due to rising concerns over increasing cancer cases linked to pesticide use.

In attendance were representatives from the State Departments of Agriculture and Public Health, the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service, and the Agrochemicals Association of Kenya.

Committee Chair Raphael Wanjala and Deputy Speaker Boss accused the Board of shielding agrochemical companies at the expense of Kenyans’ health. The MPs, led by Boss, refused to hear written submissions and demanded the immediate deregistration of the 267 pesticides flagged in the House resolution.

“This matter dates back to 2019. Why are these products still on shelves, risking lives?” asked Boss, noting that many of the chemicals have been banned in North America and Europe.

She cited a recent U.S. case where farmers were awarded $250 million each in compensation after pesticide exposure caused cancer, warning that similar legal action could face the Board if the products remain in circulation.

MPs Memusi Kanchory (Kajiado Central) and Hillary Koskey (Kipkelion East) pressed officials to issue an immediate press statement banning the products. They challenged PCPB’s claim that some findings behind the resolution were later deemed inaccurate, questioning whether the Board had conducted any safety checks in agrovet shops.

“We’re not interested in further research. Cancer rates have spiked since 2015. This is about public safety,” Koskey said.

Memusi criticized the Board for protecting agrochemical dealers and urged the State Department to act swiftly. “This isn’t about populism—it’s about doing the right thing. Cancer is rising in both urban and rural areas, tied to the food we eat.”

Other MPs, including Zamzam Mohammed (Mombasa), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), and Kitilai ole Ntutu (Narok South), echoed calls for urgent action, warning that continued pesticide use was endangering lives.

Chairman Wanjala stressed the Committee’s role in enforcing House resolutions. “We’re all affected. We don’t know how the food we eat is grown. Inaction is not an option.”

In response, PS Rono acknowledged the delay and asked for a few more days to resolve the issue and issue a press statement.

Wanjala directed the officials to reappear before the Committee next week with an update.

