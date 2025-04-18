MPs laud Kitale National Polytechnic’s financial prudence and inclusivity efforts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 — The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Education has commended Kitale National Polytechnic for exemplary financial management and notable strides in inclusivity, following a recent audit of the institution’s operations in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Chaired by Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka, the committee hailed the institution as a model of prudent financial stewardship, citing its effective and transparent use of public funds.

The praise comes after an earlier unqualified opinion by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, whose concerns the institution’s management has since comprehensively addressed.

Wamboka singled out Principal Dr. Tom Mulati and Finance Officer CPA David Kurgat for their leadership.

“This institution is a shining example of how public resources should be managed. The financial discipline here is commendable.”

Beyond financial matters, the committee also recognized improved inclusivity in the institution’s management structure.

Previous audits had flagged concerns over regional representation, but the latest review revealed significant progress.

Kiminini MP Maurice Kakai lauded the institution for tsriving towards an inclusive approach.

“The Luhya community is the dominant group here, but I see, Bw. Mulati, you have made a commendable effort to include other communities.”

The committee further celebrated a milestone in enrollment, with the student population now exceeding 10,000—a reflection of growing confidence in the institution and its commitment to quality technical education.