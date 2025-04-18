Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

MPs Grill Insurance Regulator Over Failure to Protect Motorists

The petition raises alarm over the conduct of INVESCO, AMACO and Directline which are accused of routinely declining to honor valid insurance claims submitted by matatu operators.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has come under sharp scrutiny from lawmakers for allegedly failing to safeguard the interests of public transport operators facing persistent frustrations with unresponsive insurance providers.

This emerged during a sitting of the National Assembly’s Public Petitions Committee, chaired by Vihiga MP Kavai Kagesi, which met to consider a petition tabled by Machakos MP Hon. Caleb Mule on behalf of the Machakos Matatu Owners Association (MAMOA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The petition raises alarm over the conduct of INVESCO, AMACO and Directline which are accused of routinely declining to honor valid insurance claims submitted by matatu operators.

According to Hon. Mule, matatu owners have faithfully met their obligations, including prompt and full payment of premiums. However, when accidents occur, the insurance firms allegedly fail to provide compensation or legal representation, leaving operators exposed to hefty court judgments and financial ruin.

“Some of these companies are issuing third-party insurance covers at rock-bottom prices ,I as low as Ksh 2,000 a year  with no intention of settling claims when accidents happen,” said Mule.

He further warned that the situation has left around 4,000 public service vehicles in the Lower Eastern region entangled in unresolved court cases, exacerbated by the insurers’ refusal to provide legal assistance.

CEO of the Federation of Public Transport Sector, Kushian Muchiri, accompanied MP  Mule and echoed the concerns, accusing the IRA of turning a blind eye to the growing crisis.

“We are here because the laws governing this sector are being ignored. Matatu owners are being extorted through fraudulent practices while the regulator stands by silently,” he said.

The petitioner is calling for immediate intervention to compel the three insurance firms to settle all outstanding legitimate claims and for the IRA to enforce stricter regulations and standards of conduct within the insurance sector.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Our public transport system is the heartbeat of our economy. We cannot continue allowing rogue insurers to exploit hardworking Kenyans,” Mule stated.

In response, Committee Chair Kagesi assured that the matter would be handled with the seriousness it deserves with full investigation done over the concerns.

“This is a grave issue affecting thousands of livelihoods. The committee will summon the IRA and the named insurers to respond to the allegations and provide clear explanations,” he said.

The committee is expected to initiate investigations and invite all concerned parties before preparing a report to be presented to the National Assembly.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

University Regulator Under Fire Over Unaccredited Institutions and Declining Education Standards

Lawmakers expressed alarm over revelations that at least 15 unaccredited universities are operating illegally in the country, awarding degrees without CUE's approval.

3 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police in Kisii investigating killing of 5 family members implicated in death of man

KISII, Kenya, Apr 18 – Police officers in Kisii have launched an investigation over the killings of five family members in cold blood by...

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale suspends 2 senior Health officials over doctoring of Mediheal kidney transplant probe

Duale indicated that this will allow independent investigations without interference or conflict of interest.

2 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Sends Easter Message of Unity and Peace to Kenyans

In his Easter message, the President urged Kenyans to embrace unity, uphold peace, and take time for reflection during this holy season.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Matiangi jets back amid speculations of Presidential bid

He was met by Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka. ​

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspected Serial Killer Arrested Over Murders of Two Young Women in Thika

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – Detectives have arrested a man suspected to be behind the gruesome murders of two young women in Thika, Kiambu...

3 hours ago

Top stories

ODM MPs Decry Alleged Land Grab of Miwani Sugar Estate

NAIROBI, Kenya April 18 – Two Members of Parliament from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party have raised fresh concerns over an alleged scheme...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Boulos speaks on Trump’s new peace and investment strategy targeting Eastern DRC

Speaking during a virtual press conference following his tour of the African region, Boulos confirmed that discussions were held with DRC President Félix Tshisekedi...

16 hours ago