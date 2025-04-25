MPs approve release of Sh42 Billion to counties to boost service delivery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 24 – The National Assembly has finally approved the release of an additional allocation of 42 billion Shillings to the 47 counties to cater for the expenses of crucial projects.

This comes after a meeting between Council of Governors and House Speaker Moses Wetang’ula which unlocked a month-long standoff.

Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Samuel Atandi observed that the delay in passing the Bill had already begun to impact critical county functions including the timely payment of CHPs and implementation of industrial park projects.

The National Assembly has passed the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill provides for the transfer of both conditional and unconditional allocations from the National Government and development partners to all 47 county governments, in a bid to strengthen devolved service delivery and support county functions as provided under Articles 202(2) and 190 of the Constitution.

The Bill allocates Sh8.42 billion from the National Government’s share of revenue, Sh116.1 million from court fines, and Sh42 billion from development partners—primarily the World Bank, which is funding Sh33.1 billion worth of projects.

Among key program allocations are Ksh. 3.23 billion for Community Health Promoters (CHPs) across all counties under the Afya Bora Mashinani program.

Sh1.76 billion for the Kenya Devolution Support Programme.

Sh2.9 billion for the construction of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) in 21 counties, with each county contributing Sh250 million.

Sh1.759 billion to clear salary arrears for county health workers, following a Return-to-Work Agreement with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

Sh523.1 million has been allocated for the construction of County Headquaters in Isiolo, Lamu, Tana River, and Tharaka Nithi counties.

Counties will also benefit from development partner-funded projects covering sectors such as agriculture, health, water, sanitation, climate action, urban development, and devolution.

The Bill is expected to proceed for Presidential assent.