Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EDUCATION

MP Caroli intensifies push to introduce Nationhood education in school Curriculum

“Kenyan leaders have become careerists, They are people who this is the pathway to some social status, to many it is not a calling or about service” Caroli explained.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – Suba South MP Caroli Omondi is expected to appear before the National Assembly Education Committee to shed light on his draft legislation to provide for the development of a curriculum and teaching of ‘Nationhood Science’ at all levels of learning.

Speaking on Citizen TV, the first-term MP explained that his push to amend the Basic Education Act stems from concerns over the current state of leadership in the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Countries such as Singapore and Sweden which have that kind of education, you find they are very orderly. The citizens and the leadership understand what their role are, he said.”

“Today in Kenya, every person want to be a politician, Kenyan leaders have become careerists, they are people who this is the pathway to some social status, to many it is not about service. A lot of politicians when you talk to them they will tell you about something they call self interest and they will quote to you Machiavelli, political ideology of the 15th Century,” Caroli explained.

Omondi stated that his bill aims to give greater prominence to the national values outlined in Article 10 of the Constitution, including patriotism, human dignity, integrity, and the rule of law.

“We have people in positions of authority who do not deserve to be there, and political parties have to carry this blame.”

“If you look at the quality of leaders in Parliament, County Assemblies or in the political space generally who have been mid-wifed through political parties, it is wanting and even Kenya today, if you anaylse the position of Kenya regional and diplomatically we are on a decline,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

2 bodies recovered from church where GSU officer was buried, 57 worshippers rescued

St Joseph Missions of Africa Curch hit the headlines recently after a GSU officer died and was buried in the church compound.

12 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Reclaiming our bodies,’ a revolution towards sexual reproductive justice for Women in Africa

Some Women make decisions with fear while others live with stigma because the laws have stippled them their sexual reproductive health rights.

48 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo Empowers Kisumu Youth with Matatu, Motorbikes, and Funds

The highlight of the day was the distribution of five tuk-tuks, ten motorcycles, one matatu, and S500,000 in capital support to women traders under...

2 days ago

County News

Kang’ata announces dates for Murang’a Investment forum in Boston and Washington

The climax of the two events will be an investment conference that has been themed 'Unlocking Murang'a as an Industrial Hub'. It will be...

2 days ago

AI

Senate Futures Caucus brainstorms on Kenya’s long-term legislative vision

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa who chaired a session on Anticipatory Governance and Strategic Foresight between the Senate Caucus and other development partners said...

2 days ago

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

KSA warns of possible rocket debris re-entry this weekend

KSA identified the object as Norad ID 61909/2024-205R, describing it as significant debris from a rocket body. Its mass remains unknown.

3 days ago

Africa

NEPAD director confident Africa can fund its own infrastructure projects with smarter investments

Idriss noted that the agency has observed a significant shift from development aid to investment-based financing, helping narrow the funding gap for well-prepared infrastructure...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto suspends Swarup Mishra as BioVax chairperson amid kidney transplant scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 – President William Ruto has suspended Dr. Swarup Mishra as BioVax chairperson amid probe into kidney transplant scandal at his...

4 days ago