Moi University issues redundancy notice to UASU as it moves to cut down on lecturers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – Moi University has issued a redundancy notice to University Academic Staff Union (UASU) as it moves to cut down on lecturers due to declining student numbers and a cash crisis.

According to the institution’s Acting Vice Chancellor Kiplagat Kotut, this has created “a difficult operating environment making it a challenge for the University to meet its financial obligations.”

“As a result, we are compelled to review our operations including payment of employee emoluments.”

He further pointed out that the move aligns with Section 40 of Kenya’s Employment Act 2007 and the university’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with UASU, the decision was required due to a decrease in revenue resulting from fewer students.

“This decision has been necessitated by a reduction of revenue brought about by decline in student numbers,” he said.

“During the notice period, we will engage in consultations with the affected employees and their Union representatives, in accordance with the law and the UASU CBA. Our obligation is to explore all possible alternatives to limit the impact of the redundancy, including potential redeployment or alternative roles where possible,” he stated.

Affected employees will be entitled to severance pay, salary in lieu of notice, accrued leave payments, and any other due benefits, as per statutory requirements.

Further details of the employees that are impacted and the proposed timeline for the redundancy will be communicated in due course, meanwhile, the university seeks cooperation during the process and assures them that they will be carried out fairly and transparently.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.





