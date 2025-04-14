Connect with us

EDUCATION

MoE targets UoN Council in fresh purge amid governance concerns

Published

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 — The Ministry of Education has moved to shake up the leadership of the University of Nairobi, after revoking the appointments of four members of the university’s council.

The decision, announced through Gazette Notice No. 4656 on Friday, came into effect immediately.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba revoked the appointments of Sally Ngeringwony Toroitich, Ahmed Sheikh Abdullahi, Dr Parmain Ole Narikae and Carren Kerubo Omwenga.

The revocation, made under Section 36(1)(d) of the Universities Act, 2012 and Section 51(1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, comes amid growing scrutiny of the university’s leadership.

This latest move follows a similar decision in December 2024, when the Cabinet Secretary revoked the appointment of Joel Kibe as a council member.

Kibe, who had been appointed for a three-year term by former Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, was removed just over a year into his tenure — with no explanation provided.

Pattern of Leadership Turmoil

The revocations are unfolding against a backdrop of deepening governance challenges at Kenya’s top university.

In December 2024, the National Assembly’s Education Committee began investigating the University Council over alleged mismanagement and leadership controversies.

MPs bash UoN Council over mismanagement citing Kiama exit, COO saga

Among the issues raised was the contentious removal of former Vice-Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama and the findings of a damning probe by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

According to a letter dated October 4, 2024, the EACC accused the council of illegally creating 14 administrative positions — including that of Chief Operations Officer (COO) — without amending the university’s charter as required by law.

The Commission declared these roles “illegal, null, and void” for failing to comply with Section 22A of the Universities Act.

The EACC directed the council to take corrective actions within 30 days and to resolve pending court cases related to the administrative overhaul.

During a December 3 parliamentary hearing, MPs accused the council of undermining the institution’s governance and creating instability by appointing unqualified individuals and bypassing legal procedures.

While the Education Ministry has not yet announced replacements for the recently dismissed council members, expectations are high amid sustained efforts to restore integrity and accountability at the institution.

As scrutiny intensifies, the spotlight remains firmly on the Ministry and the Council’s next steps in steering the University of Nairobi out of what many see as a prolonged leadership crisis.

