MoD probe blames Gen Ogolla chopper crash on engine malfunction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 — A Ministry of Defence (MOD) investigation into the fatal crash that claimed the life of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Francis Ogolla and nine other military personnel in April 2024 has linked the incident to an engine malfunction.

MOD technical experts and aviation investigators concluded that the Kenya Air Force Huey helicopter suffered a critical engine failure shortly after take-off from West Pokot, leading to the fatal incident, according to findings shared on Friday.

The tragic crash occurred on April 18, 2024, as Gen Ogolla and his entourage departed West Pokot, where he had presided over the launch of a school rehabilitation project and was headed to Uasin Gishu to inspect additional construction works under the military’s civil development program.

Operational tour

President William Ruto, who broke the news in a somber address to the nation on the day of the crash, described Gen Ogolla’s death as “a painful loss” and declared three days of national mourning, during which flags were flown at half-mast across the country.

He promised a thorough investigation into the incident amid speculation on the cause of the crash.

The other officers who perished alongside Gen Ogolla were Brig Swaleh Said, Col Duncan Keitan, Lt Col David Sawe, Maj George Magondu (the pilot), Capt Sorah Mohamed, Capt Hillary Butali, Snr Sgt John Kinyua, Sgt Cliffonce Omondi, and Sgt Rose Nyawira. Two officers survived the crash.

Gen Ogolla had been on an official visit to KDF troops deployed in the North Rift region under Operation Maliza Uhalifu and had just concluded a series of engagements, including a security briefing in Baringo and field visits to Forward Operating Bases.

The crash prompted an emergency National Security Council (NSC) meeting at State House, Nairobi, attended by then Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, then Defence CS Aden Duale, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, then Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, and other senior security chiefs.

MOD had promised an extensive assessment on the Kenya Air Force’s aging transporation fleet as part of a broader safety review.