Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Miano pitches for Kenya’s membership in UN Tourism Executive Council

This follows the submission of Kenya’s proposal to all UN Tourism Member States on March 21, 2025.

Published

LIVINGSTONE, Zambia, April 8 – Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano is in Livingstone, Zambia, to advocate for Kenya’s membership in the United Nations (UN) Tourism Executive Council for the 2025-2029 term.

This follows the submission of Kenya’s proposal to all UN Tourism Member States on March 21, 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The UN Tourism Executive Council is a key decision-making body responsible for overseeing the operations of the organization. It ensures compliance with the UN Tourism budget and policies while playing a critical role in shaping strategic directions and addressing global challenges in the tourism sector.

CS Miano, attending the second UN Tourism Africa and Americas Ministerial Summit, emphasized the importance of fostering international collaboration to boost tourism.

She highlighted the need for enhanced connectivity and the implementation of friendlier visa facilitation policies among participating countries.

“Providing an opportunity on how best to bolster tourism sector growth through enhanced connectivity and friendlier visa facilitation policies among participating countries,” Miano said in a statement.

“Sharing and learning best practices on fostering resilience and crisis management in the tourism sector in unfavourable times of outbreaks, natural calamities, conflicts, and climate change, among others.”

This advocacy aligns with Kenya’s efforts to boost tourism and foreign currency inflows.

Last year, the country recorded 2.4 million international visitors, reflecting a 14.6 percent growth compared to 2023. The top five source markets for tourism in Kenya were the United States, Uganda, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, and India.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The United States led the pack with 306,501 visitors, accounting for 12.8 percent of total international arrivals from the top five markets. Tanzania and Uganda followed closely with 225,559 and 203,290 visitors, respectively.

Kenya’s participation in the UN Tourism Executive Council would strengthen its role in global tourism discussions and further enhance its position as a competitive destination in Africa.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court hands serial vandal six-year jail term

Odiyo, described by prosecutors as a habitual offender with previous convictions for similar offenses, pleaded guilty to all the charges.

22 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi says Nairobi to sustain Sudan humanitarian efforts despite Khartoum’s exports ban

He maintained that Nairobi will not allow trade disputes to interfere with critical support for the Sudanese people, who are facing a deepening crisis.

40 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mombasa County Announces Controlled Demolition of Unsafe Building on Abdel Nasser Road

The decision follows a detailed structural assessment by a multi-agency team, which included the County Department of Lands, Urban Planning and Housing, the National...

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

150,000 Customers Targeted For Connection in a New Last Mile Connectivity Project 

The customers, comprising households and MSMEs,  will be spread across 45 counties, except Nairobi and Mombasa.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ford Foundation opens regional offices in Nairobi after Gen Z protests funding row

Mudavadi lauded the Foundation as a “reliable development partner” to governments, civil society organizations, and the media in the region.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Politicians Bankrolling Gangs Will Be Arrested, Murkomen Warns

The CS announced a crackdown to apprehend politicians said to be holding night meetings with youths in the areas in the guise of helping...

2 hours ago

County News

Govt designates Tiriki East Vihiga’s sixth Sub-County

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 — The Government on Monday officially commissioned Tiriki East Sub-County in a ceremony held at Shiviringa, now designated as the...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto, Gachagua pay tribute Janet Marania’s as Advocate for Disability Rights

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – President William Ruto has joined other leaders in mourning the death of former Kajiado County Woman Representative, Janet Marina....

4 hours ago