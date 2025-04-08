Miano pitches for Kenya’s membership in UN Tourism Executive Council

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVINGSTONE, Zambia, April 8 – Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano is in Livingstone, Zambia, to advocate for Kenya’s membership in the United Nations (UN) Tourism Executive Council for the 2025-2029 term.

This follows the submission of Kenya’s proposal to all UN Tourism Member States on March 21, 2025.

The UN Tourism Executive Council is a key decision-making body responsible for overseeing the operations of the organization. It ensures compliance with the UN Tourism budget and policies while playing a critical role in shaping strategic directions and addressing global challenges in the tourism sector.

CS Miano, attending the second UN Tourism Africa and Americas Ministerial Summit, emphasized the importance of fostering international collaboration to boost tourism.

She highlighted the need for enhanced connectivity and the implementation of friendlier visa facilitation policies among participating countries.

“Providing an opportunity on how best to bolster tourism sector growth through enhanced connectivity and friendlier visa facilitation policies among participating countries,” Miano said in a statement.

“Sharing and learning best practices on fostering resilience and crisis management in the tourism sector in unfavourable times of outbreaks, natural calamities, conflicts, and climate change, among others.”

This advocacy aligns with Kenya’s efforts to boost tourism and foreign currency inflows.

Last year, the country recorded 2.4 million international visitors, reflecting a 14.6 percent growth compared to 2023. The top five source markets for tourism in Kenya were the United States, Uganda, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, and India.

The United States led the pack with 306,501 visitors, accounting for 12.8 percent of total international arrivals from the top five markets. Tanzania and Uganda followed closely with 225,559 and 203,290 visitors, respectively.

Kenya’s participation in the UN Tourism Executive Council would strengthen its role in global tourism discussions and further enhance its position as a competitive destination in Africa.