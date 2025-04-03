Miano Breaks Ground for Amboseli’s First 5-Star Ultra Safari Lodge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 3 – Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has presided over the groundbreaking of the first five-star ultra-safari lodge in Amboseli, a project set to revolutionise ecotourism and community partnerships in the region.

The Discover Collection Amboseli Kitenden Lodge, funded by Conservation Equity Ltd., will be built on the 30,000-acre Kitenden Conservancy, which is collectively owned by 3,000 locals.

Miano hailed the project as a “pioneering development model in high-end ecotourism,” emphasising its potential to provide sustainable economic benefits to the community.

As part of the investment, the developer has committed Ksh 90 million to register and secure 3,000 land title deeds, ensuring long-term land ownership security for the local community.

The partnership between the Kitenden Conservancy and the developers includes a top-tier lease rate, conservation charges, and an unprecedented revenue-sharing model that reserves a percentage of gross earnings for the community.

Under the agreement, the conservancy members will initially receive an annual dividend of US$400,000 (over Ksh 60 million), increasing by five percent each year over the 25-year contract period. The funds will be paid directly to the 3,000 individuals in the conservancy, ensuring transparency and household-level benefits.

The lodge’s construction will also provide job opportunities for 100 local unskilled workers, with a commitment to hiring 200 locals within the first five years of operation.

Miano praised Conservation Equity Ltd.’s financial model, which ensures that 100% of its net profits remain in Kenya for reinvestment in conservation and sustainable economic development.

“This project sets a new standard for partnerships between local conservancies and developers, ensuring that communities receive tangible benefits while promoting sustainable tourism,” she said.

The Amboseli Kitenden Lodge is expected to be a model for future eco-tourism investments in Kenya.