Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Meta expands restrictions for teen users to Facebook and Messenger

The system involves putting younger teens on the platforms into more restricted settings by default, with parental permission required in order to live stream or turn off image protections for messages.

Published

Meta is expanding Teen Accounts – what it considers its age-appropriate experience for under 18s – to Facebook and Messenger.

The system involves putting younger teens on the platforms into more restricted settings by default, with parental permission required in order to live stream or turn off image protections for messages.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It was first introduced last September on Instagram, which Meta says “fundamentally changed the experience for teens” on the platform.

But campaigners say it’s unclear what difference Teen Accounts has actually made.

“Eight months after Meta rolled out Teen Accounts on Instagram, we’ve had silence from Mark Zuckerberg about whether this has actually been effective and even what sensitive content it actually tackles,” said Andy Burrows, chief executive of the Molly Rose Foundation.

He added it was “appalling” that parents still did not know whether the settings prevented their children being “algorithmically recommended” inappropriate or harmful content.

Matthew Sowemimo, associate head of policy for child safety online at the NSPCC, said Meta’s changes “must be combined with proactive measures so dangerous content doesn’t proliferate on Instagram, Facebook and Messenger in the first place”.

But Drew Benvie, chief executive of social media consultancy Battenhall, said it was a step in the right direction.

“For once, big social are fighting for the leadership position not for the most highly engaged teen user base, but for the safest,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However he also pointed out there was a risk, as with all platforms, that teens could “find a way around safety settings.”

The expanded roll-out of Teen Accounts is beginning in the UK, US, Australia and Canada from Tuesday.

Companies that provide services popular with children have faced pressure to introduce parental controls or safety mechanisms to safeguard their experiences.

In the UK, they also face legal requirements to prevent children from encountering harmful and illegal content on their platforms, under the Online Safety Act.

Roblox recently enabled parents to block specific games or experiences on the hugely popular platform as part of its suite of controls.

What are Teen Accounts?

How Teen Accounts work depend on the self-declared age of the user.

Those aged 16 to 18 will be able to toggle off default safety settings like having their account set to private.

But 13 to 15 year olds must obtain parental permission to turn off such settings – which can only be done by adding a parent or guardian to their account.

Meta says it has moved at least 54 million teens globally into teen accounts since they were introduced in September.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It says that 97% of 13 to 15 year olds have also kept its built-in restrictions.

The system relies on users being truthful about their age when they set up accounts – with Meta using methods such as video selfies to verify their information.

It said in 2024 it would begin using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify teens who might be lying about their age in order to place them back into Teen Accounts.

Findings published by the UK media regulator Ofcom in November 2024 suggested that 22% of eight to 17 year olds lie that they are 18 or over on social media apps.

Some teenagers told the BBC it was still “so easy” to lie about their age on platforms.

Meta Mock-up screenshots from Meta shows a notification on Facebook telling a user: "On Apr 15, your account will become a Teen Account. This may change who can interact with you. Tap for details." Another image next to it shows a notification on the Messenger app entitled "An experience made for you" that reads: "Soon your settings will be updated automatically to protect you from unwanted contact." It has a "Learn more" button.
Meta will notify under 18s on Facebook and Messenger that their account will become a Teen Account via in-app notifications.

In coming months, younger teens will also need parental consent to go live on Instagram or turn off nudity protection – which blurs suspected nude images in direct messages.

Concerns over children and teenagers receiving unwanted nude or sexual images, or feeling pressured to share them in potential sextortion scams, has prompted calls for Meta to take tougher action.

Prof Sonia Livingstone, director of the Digital Futures for Children centre, said Meta’s expansion of Teen Accounts may be a welcome move amid “a growing desire from parents and children for age-appropriate social media”.

But she said questions remained over the company’s overall protections for young people from online harms, “as well as from its own data-driven and highly commercialised practices”.

“Meta must be accountable for its effects on young people whether or not they use a teen account,” she added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mr Sowewimo of the NSPCC said it was important that accountability for keeping children safe online, via safety controls, did not fall to parents and children themselves.

“Ultimately, tech companies must be held responsible for protecting children on their platforms and Ofcom needs to hold them to account for their failures.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s High Court affirms jurisdiction over Meta violations in Ethiopia

Justice Lawrence Mugambi determined that Kenyan courts have jurisdiction over Meta for violations committed by its content moderators based in Kenya.

5 days ago

Top stories

Govt Directs Social Media Firms to Set Up Physical Offices in Kenya To Curb Misuse

This follows months of a stand-off sparked by negative posts online against top government officials, including President William Ruto who was angered by cartoons...

January 16, 2025

Top stories

Meta Drops Fact-Checkers for Community Notes Similar to X

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the use of third-party moderators had proven "too politically biased" and signaled a return to the company’s focus on...

January 7, 2025

Top stories

Meta rolls out In-Stream ads & ads on Facebook Reels in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 — Meta has announced the launch of two new monetization features for eligible creators in Kenya: In-Stream Ads on Facebook...

August 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Amber Alerts Launched in Kenya to Help Find Missing Children

Dubbed 'Kenya Emergency Child Alert (KECA)' it is set to increase the chances of finding missing children by increasing the number of people on...

March 19, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan creators to begin monetising content on Meta in June

The announcement is a culmination of a year-long push by the government to have creators earn for their online content.

March 18, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says Meta to pay content creators after year-long negotiations

Ruto said following a pilot programme with eligible creators in the country, Meta will be expanding monetization opportunities allowing more creators to earn a...

December 12, 2023

Kenya

Court orders suspension of mass layoff of Facebook moderators

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – A Kenyan court on Friday ordered the suspension of the mass sacking of scores of content moderators by a...

June 3, 2023