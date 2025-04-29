Connect with us

Matiangi joins Kalonzo and Gachagua for talks as Opposition outfit consolidates support

This is the Former Interior Cabinet Secretary’s first public meeting.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has joined the opposition outfits leaders for talks in what has been perceived as initial steps to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 general elections.

This is the Former Interior Cabinet Secretary’s first public meeting. He jetted into the country silently weeks ago, and talks are rife that he has returned to hit the ground running following his endorsement as Jubilee’s party presidential flagbearer.

Matiangi attended the strategic meeting with opposition figures including Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka,former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,People’s Liberation Party Leader Martha Karua and DAP-Kenya Leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Other leaders who attended include Former CSs Mithika Linturi ,Justin Muturi and Former UNCTAD Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi among others.

Insiders claim the meeting is part of the initial plan to build a mega political outfit ahead of the 2027 general elections with two years to the general elections.

Over the past week, he has held closed-door meetings with key regional and national leaders, with insiders suggesting he prefers private engagements over public appearances.

Opposition leaders in Kenya are actively strategizing to form a unified political front aimed at unseating President William Ruto in the 2027 general election. This movement has gained momentum with the involvement of key political figures and the reorganization of existing political parties.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2027.Gachagua emphasized the goal of consolidating support to secure a decisive victory in the first round of the Presidential vote.

Gachagua clarified that he is aware all other opposition politicians also have their eyes on the country’s top seat but insisted the focus now is to consolidate the votes from Kenyans.

The Former Deputy President asserted that should he not be picked, he will fully support the candidate the opposition will have settled on.

“I am vying for presidency, so is Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i, Eugene Wamalwa and we continue to look for votes, in the end we shall talk and agree to back one candidate. Even if it is not me, I will support whoever we agree on,”Gachagua stated.

 “I was not impeached by the people. I was impeached by MPs who did not elect me. Impeached or not, I am still a leader and that is why people listen to me everywhere I go. I am in the politics of saving Kenya,”he added.

He is expected to launch his political party in May.

While the opposition’s efforts to form a grand coalition are gaining traction, they face significant challenges, including aligning diverse political interests and presenting a unified policy platform.

