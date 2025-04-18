Connect with us

Matiangi jets back amid speculations of Presidential bid

He was met by Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka. ​

NAIROBI, Kenya  Apr 18 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has returned to Kenya, arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on the night of April 17, 2025, aboard a Qatar Airways flight from the United States.

Matiang’i’s return comes amid growing speculation about his potential candidacy in the 2027 presidential elections. The Jubilee Party has officially endorsed him as its presidential candidate. “We as the Jubilee Party have our own candidate, Fred Matiang’i. He will face off with the others to ensure Ruto goes home.” Kioni stated,

Kioni emphasized Matiang’i’s extensive experience in public service, highlighting his roles in implementing key national initiatives such as Huduma Namba, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), and reforms in the education sector.

He asserted that Matiang’i possesses the requisite expertise to address the country’s challenges effectively

Matiang’i has yet to make a public statement regarding his political ambitions. However, Kioni indicated that he would address the nation soon to clarify his position.

The former powerful CS, who served under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, has largely kept a low profile since the Kenya Kwanza government took over in 2022.

His absence from the public scene was interpreted by some as self-imposed exile following mounting political pressure and threats of legal action during the early days of the current regime.

Matiang’i, known for his tough stance on security, governance, and civil service discipline, was one of the most influential members of the Uhuru cabinet and was often viewed as the de facto prime minister during his tenure.

His loyalty to former President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga during the 2022 succession battle placed him at odds with the current administration, fueling speculation of targeted investigations.

However, his allies argue that the investigations were politically motivated and meant to weaken figures associated with the previous regime.

With the next general election just over two years away, Matiang’i’s return has sparked renewed conversation within political circles, particularly in opposition strongholds, about his viability as a presidential contender.

Analysts point to his technocratic background, no-nonsense public service record, and his growing appeal among middle-class Kenyans disillusioned with the political class as potential assets should he seek the country’s top seat.

In recent months, subtle calls have emerged from sections of the Gusii community and parts of civil society urging Matiang’i to consider a run for the presidency.

Leaders from Kisii and Nyamira counties have openly described him as the region’s best shot at national leadership.

Still, challenges abound. Matiang’i would need to build a national political machine from scratch or align with a powerful coalition.

His strained relationship with Kenya Kwanza and the unpredictability of opposition alliances especially around Raila Odinga’s future make the political terrain ahead anything but certain.

