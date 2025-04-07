Man loses hand, another suffers fractured shoulder during ODM primaries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 7 — Two people were seriously injured during the ongoing ODM party ward elections in Ndhiwa Constituency, even as most polling stations across Nyanza reported a peaceful exercise.

In Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County, one youth lost his left palm and fingers, while another suffered a fractured shoulder after violence erupted during the polls.

The first victim, identified as Elvis Omondi, 25, lost his left hand during political clashes at Buche Primary School, located in Kachola Sub-location, Kanyamwa Kologi Ward.

According to Ndhiwa Sub-county Police Commander John Losia, the violence began when locals confronted a group of youths they alleged had been hired from outside the constituency to disrupt the election.

“It was during the altercation that Omondi was attacked, and his wrist was severed with a panga,” Losia said.

Omondi collapsed and bled profusely before being rushed to Ndhiwa Sub-county Hospital for emergency treatment.

In a related incident at the same polling centre, another young man, David Oluoch, 22, suffered serious injuries, including a fractured shoulder and a deep cut on his back after being assaulted with a blunt object.

He was also taken to Ndhiwa Sub-county Hospital.

Police officers were forced to intervene and restore order at the polling station.

“The violence occurred after residents suspected that outsiders had been brought in to interfere with the election. We acted swiftly to restore calm,” Losia added.

Call for peace

He urged residents to remain peaceful and avoid violence during the election period.

“I also urge our leaders to remember that elections come and go. Let us maintain peace to avoid dividing our communities,” he said.

Ndhiwa Sub-county Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Nicodemus Odundo, confirmed the two victims received first aid at the facility before being referred for specialized care.

“One of the victims arrived with his severed wrist carried separately in a bag. Both were bleeding heavily. We stabilized them and referred them to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital,” Odundo said.

Meanwhile, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga has called on residents to maintain peace during the elections.

Speaking after casting his vote at Nyandiwa Primary School in West Kamagak Ward, Kasipul Constituency, Magwanga emphasized the importance of creating a peaceful environment for all ODM members to exercise their democratic rights.

“I have voted peacefully in this election, and this is how it should be everywhere. We don’t want to see people fighting or injuring each other with pangas during elections,” he said.

In contrast, Kisumu County recorded no incidents of violence, with the polls proceeding peacefully across various wards.

In South East Nyakach Ward, the election exercise concluded in under two hours, with all outgoing officials handing over their roles at Agai Primary School in an open and peaceful ceremony.

ODM party presiding officer for the ward, Simon Owuor, commended the delegates for conducting themselves peacefully.

“All officials have been elected, and the handover was conducted peacefully in front of party supporters,” he said.

The ward-level elections are part of the ODM party’s broader grassroots polls. Elected ward officials are expected to vote for Sub-county officials on Wednesday this week.