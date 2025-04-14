Man linked to Sh12millon fake Garissa land deal nabbed in Eastleigh

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Police are questioning a 44-year-old man suspected of being connected to an alleged fake land deal in Garissa Municipality.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) apprehended the suspect following reports that he was planning to sell a prime piece of land while falsely claiming ownership.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the man received multiple payments through his personal bank account between June 29 and November 21, 2023.

The victim realized she was being duped after conducting a search at the Garissa Lands Registry. Records showed that the land was registered under a different individual.

“The green card confirmed that the rightful owner has held the title since its original government allocation. Furthermore, the documents Yusuf provided to claim ownership of the land were found to be fraudulent,” the DCI stated.

Detectives tracked the suspect to his hideout in Eastleigh, where he was arrested and taken to Kilimani Police Station. He is currently being processed ahead of his arraignment in court.

The DCI is urging Kenyans to thoroughly verify ownership details and authenticate all documents to avoid falling victim to similar fraudulent schemes.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations strongly urges members of the public to exercise caution and remain vigilant when conducting land transactions,” the investigative agency said.