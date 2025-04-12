Man beheads his two children in Bomet tragedy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Police are investigating an incident where a man beheaded his two children in Tach Asis area in Konoin, Bomet.

According to detectives, the 35-year-old man beheaded his two children, aged 2 and 7 years.

The motive of the attack was not immediately established. Police said they are interrogating him for more information.

Bomet County Police Commandant Edward Imbwaga said the suspect is believed to have used a kitchen knife to commit the gruesome act.

The lifeless bodies of the two children were reportedly placed in the kitchen after the incident, police said.

Police said the suspect’s wife was not at home at the time of the incident.

She stumbled on the bodies after following bloodstains that led her to the kitchen, prompting her to alert the authorities.

Police visited the scene and recovered the suspected murder weapon.

The bodies were later transferred to Kapkatet Hospital Mortuary for postmortem examination.

Elsewhere, a middle-aged man was found dead with an arrow lodged in his throat in Nairobi’s Railways estate.

Police said residents stumbled on the body on April 9 long after he had died.

The deceased’s body was found in a pool of blood that was oozing from the mouth and nose.

On further examination, the deceased had an arrow lodged in the throat, police said.

He is believed to have been killed at the scene, police said adding no arrest had been made so far.