Malala using Butere Girls to settle scores with Ruto: MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 — A section of lawmakers have criticized former Secretary General of the ruling UDA Party Cleophas Malala, accusing him of using a school drama performance by Butere Girls High School to settle political scores.

The performance, featuring the play Echoes of War, was interrupted after students reportedly declined to stage it following Malala’s arrest, an incident that sparked nationwide concern.

During a parliamentary session on Thursday, Butere MP Tindi Mwale sought a statement from the Ministry of Interior over the chaos, which allegedly saw students teargassed at the National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru.

Mwale demanded accountability, saying students were harassed and denied their right to artistic expression in what has been widely described as state brutality.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan who led President William Ruto allies in condemning Malala faulted the politicization of school programs and questioned why politicians were involved in student co-curricular activities.

“The Butere Girls students have become victims of political theatrics. How did the school permit Malala to take part in a talent promotion event meant for students?” Keynan asked.

He warned that political interference is eroding the integrity of educational institutions and called on Malala to take responsibility.

“We are destroying the social-political fabric of our country through petty, partisan politics. Individuals must be held accountable,” he added.

Discipline in Schools

National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) urged the need to balance freedom of expression and discipline in schools.

“While we condemn any mistreatment of students, we must also speak as parents. We risk nurturing a generation that resists redirection, even when they are wrong,” said Osoro.

Nominated MP Donya Dorice criticized politicians for assuming the role of teachers in school activities.

“Drama teachers should create scripts—not politicians. What message are we sending when leaders hijack such platforms?” she posed.

Demand Accountability

Earlier, allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had condemned the treatment of Butere Girls students and journalists during the chaos surrounding Echoes of War.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament Buildings, lawmakers led by Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba decried the use of force against children.

“I call for immediate accountability. Those responsible must face justice. Silence is complicity. Kenya must choose between tyranny and liberty,” Wamuchomba declared.

She said the government’s actions violated the rights of children and creators, pointing out that some students went without food or sleep before performing the skit.

“This government must be called out for what it has become,” she added.

Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto also condemned the use of force against students engaged in a peaceful and educational activity.

“Children must not be political pawns. This crackdown reflects a government intolerant to dissent—even from minors,” he asserted.

“Let children express themselves. They know their rights. Whoever guides them in that process is within the bounds of the law.”

Malala targeted

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa defended Malala, questioning why the former Kakamega Senator was being targeted for using drama to raise political concerns.

“Malala is being harassed because he speaks the truth. If he were aligned with President Ruto, none of this would have happened,” Thangwa claimed.

He criticized the government for failing to prioritize the welfare of future generations.

“Instead of building classrooms and paying teachers, we are now chasing children out of school. This is a shame,” Thangwa said.

Tensions peaked on Thursday during the Kenya Schools and Colleges National Drama and Film Festival when members of the public and journalists were blocked from accessing Kirobon Girls High School in Nakuru. Butere Girls High School was scheduled to perform their highly anticipated play Echoes of War.

The play explores themes of governance and the 2024 Gen Z-led protests and has drawn intense scrutiny.

Malala, the scriptwriter, was arrested on Wednesday evening under unclear circumstances and transferred from Nakuru Central Police Station.

His detention drew widespread condemnation from civil society and political leaders, who viewed it as a crackdown on artistic and political expression.

The performance, previously disqualified but reinstated by court order, faced renewed censorship following Malala’s arrest.

In protest, Butere Girls students sang the national anthem and silently exited the stage instead of performing.

Outside the venue, chaos erupted as police allegedly fired teargas at students and journalists.

The government continues to face harsh criticism from rights groups and the public for its handling of the incident and its broader stance on creative freedom.