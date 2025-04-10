Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala inside a vehicle, April 9, 2025. /SCREENGRAB

Kenya

Malala released after night in custody over ‘Echoes of War’ play

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been released from Eldama Ravine Police Station, where he was held overnight following his arrest in connection with the controversial play Echoes of War.

Malala’s release was confirmed by DAP-Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa, who said he had personally secured the former lawmaker’s freedom on Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Malala had been transferred from Nakuru Central Police Station to Eldama Ravine on Thursday night.

“Just secured the release of our brother ⁦@Cleophasmalala⁩ from Eldama Ravine Police Station in Baringo County,” Wamalwa tweeted, adding that Malala had been unfairly targeted for simply scripting a play that speaks truth to power.

Malala, the scriptwriter of the controversial Echoes of War play, was arrested on Thursday evening under unclear circumstances and transferred from Nakuru Central Police Station.

His detention sparked national outrage, with leaders and Kenyans online condemning the state for what they called an attack on creative freedom.

Malala’s arrest, widely viewed as a crackdown on freedom of expression, came just hours before Butere Girls High School was scheduled to perform Echoes of War at the now-suspended Kenya National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru.

The play, which critiques governance failures and amplifies the voices of Generation Z, has faced multiple attempts at censorship, including an earlier disqualification overturned by the courts.

Following Malala’s arrest and heightened security interference, Butere Girls staged a powerful silent protest on Thursday by singing the national anthem and exiting the stage without performing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Outside the venue, chaos erupted as police reportedly fired teargas at students and journalists.

The government has faced widespread criticism from civil society, political leaders, and human rights groups for using force to suppress artistic expression.

Malala, speaking to Spice FM while in detention, reiterated that the play was a form of artistic commentary, not incitement.

“This is just a play, and it has nothing to do with name-calling or incitement. It is artistically created,” he said.

The incident has sparked national outrage, with former Chief Justice David Maraga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and others condemning the use of force against minors and artists.

Civil society groups have also called for accountability and an end to the suppression of creative expression.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM condemns mistreatment of Butere Girls students, journalists over Echoes of War play

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has condemned the mistreatment of Butere Girls High Schools students and journalists over the...

12 minutes ago

Top stories

Kenya to Be Reviewed on Progress Toward Exiting FATF Grey List

The review is part of an ongoing follow-up process as Kenya seeks to be removed from the FATF grey list.

23 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former CJ Maraga condemns teargassing of Butere Girls Secondary School students over ‘Echoes of War’ play

The CJ emeritus indicated that the use of force against minors—children who were engaging in a peaceful, creative, and educational activity—is not only unconscionable...

32 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya receives 10,700 Mpox vaccine doses

The doses were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni on Wednesday night.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP appeals acquittal of three police officers in torture case

The DPP is seeking a review of the trial court’s decision and is urging the High Court to overturn the acquittal of officers Peter...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Tension in Nakuru as Journalists, public barred from viewing ‘Echoes of War’ play

Scriptwriter and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who penned the production, was blocked from entering the school for final rehearsals on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Israel ink 5-year energy deal

Israel will also help Kenya minimise technical and commercial losses; a critical endeavour that will aid the government's quest for accelerated access to clean,...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, Gachagua allies clash at burial of Mathira women choir chairlady Muchiru

Trouble for the youthful MP allied to President William Ruto started when he said that Gachagua had neglected the deceased Ann Muchiru who was...

20 hours ago