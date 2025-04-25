Makanda-led panel retreats to pick 11 names as it concludes IEBC interviews

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel has concluded interviews for the positions of Chairperson and Members of the electoral body ending a month-long exercise which kicked off on March 24.

The panel constituted under the IEBC Act on Friday announced it would retreat to write a report on the exercise which it will transmit to President William Ruto alongside eleven names from which the IEBC will be constituted.

The Dr Nelson Makanda-led panel interviewed eleven candidates shortlisted for the Chairperson’s position between March 24 and 26, 2025.

The process for Members of the Commission followed, running from March 27 to April 25, with 107 out of 111 shortlisted candidates participating. Four candidates withdrew their applications for personal reasons.

“The Selection Panel has endeavored to ensure that the recruitment process complies with the constitutional and statutory requirements,” Makanda stated in a press release on Friday.

The Panel had initially shortlisted 105 candidates for Member positions but revised the list to 111 on March 25.

The Makanda-led recruitment team said the revision was necessary to enhance inclusivity, regional balance, and representation of the youth, in line with constitutional principles.

With the interview phase complete, Dr Makanda stated that the Panel would now embark on the report writing phase.

The President will consider one of the two names the panel will submit for appointment as IEBC Chairperson.

He will pick six commissioners from nine other nominnees as provided for under the IEBC Act.