‘Maji ya Uzima’ pastor remanded for 10 days as police finalise radicalisation allegations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – A Kilifi-based pastor will remain in police custody until May 5 to allow for investigations into allegations of radicalization, contrary to Section 12(d) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act of 2012.

His arrest by a multi-agency team and subsequent arraignment followed activities at the New Foundation Church, located in Chakama location, where he was reportedly found indoctrinating his followers.

Among other teachings, followers were instructed not to seek medical treatment at hospitals when ill but instead to climb a tree believed to be sacred, located within the church compound, to receive healing.

Additionally, it was established that the pastor administered water known as maji ya uzima (“Water of Life”), believed to have healing properties, which was drawn from his well and sold at Sh200 per liter.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) suspects that two congregants may have died, with another 200 at risk of suffering the same fate if the church’s activities were left unchecked.

This development comes just days after police in Migori County launched investigations following the recovery of two bodies and the rescue of 57 people from a church in Kamagambo, Rongo sub-county, Migori.

Officers responding to a call found the body of a man identified as Francis Muli lying on the floor of a prayer room within the church compound.

The body was dressed in a white robe and wrapped in a grey sheet, with police observing visible facial injuries and foam coming from the mouth.

Police said another body had been recovered from the same location earlier, on April 22.

Further investigations led to the rescue of 57 individuals residing within the church premises, many of whom police said appeared weak and frail.