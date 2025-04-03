Connect with us

LSK President Faith Odhiambo/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK denounces Kanja’s attendance or President Ruto’s Kieni rally

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 –The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has condemned the presence of Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja at a roadside political rally led by President William Ruto in Kieni, Nyeri County.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, LSK President Faith Odhiambo expressed concern over the Inspector-General’s participation, terming it an egregious violation of constitutional and legal provisions that govern the National Police Service (NPS).

According to the LSK, the attendance and remarks made by IG Kanja at the politically charged event not only undermined the impartiality of the police service but also risked alienating sections of the Kenyan population who hold divergent political views.

Odhiambo emphasized that the Inspector-General has a constitutional duty to remain neutral and serve all Kenyans without bias.

“The participation and remarks of the Inspector-General raise serious institutional concerns for the National Police Service, as they were not only avoidable but also unwarranted,” she stated.

Odhiambo cautioned the moves risk a perception of an endorsement of a political agenda, thus compromising the integrity of the office Kanja holds.

LSK cited violations of Article 245(1) of the Constitution, Breach of Section 10(4) of the National Police Service Act which mandates the IG to uphold national values, contravention of Section 23(2) of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012 which bars state officers from engaging in political activities, and violation of the National Police Service Standing Orders which prohibits police officers from making statements that compromise their political neutrality.

    Apologise or resign

    LSK demanded an immediate public apology from IG Kanja, asserting that his actions were unbecoming of his office.

    The society also called for him to refrain from any future political engagements while serving as the head of the National Police Service.

    “In the alternative, we invite Mr. Kanja to step aside from the position of Inspector-General and allow the role to be occupied by an individual willing to serve all Kenyans without imposing their political biases,” the statement concluded.

    LSK also criticized the IG for failing to address critical national security issues, such as rising cases of abductions and general insecurity, instead choosing to engage in political theatrics.

    The society warned that failure to rectify his conduct could expose him to removal from office under Article 245(7) of the Constitution.

