Lobby groups in Kisumu condemn spat between County, National govt over devolution

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 24 – Kisumu County lobby group has condemned the ongoing spat between county and national leaders over devolution.

The group demanded that the aggrieved parties should address sticking issues constitutionally.

Erick Okello, who chairs, Joint Independent Forum, stated there are available constitutional means to address issues of concerns.

Okello cited the recent concern by Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, while accusing President William Ruto of killing devolution.

“I want to urge the 48 presidents to work in tandem and understand the basis of devolution, instead of verbal fights,” he said.

He noted that there is a need to establish a working relationship within the constitution to protect devolution.

The group accused Governor Nyong’o of doublespeak in regard to the mandate of the two levels of government in delivery of health services to Kenyans.

Recently, Nyong’o stated that the national government is unable to manage key institutions like Kenyatta National Hospital.

Okello noted that such statements go against the move by the county government’s recent action to lobby for the elevation of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“It was good for Governor Nyong’o to reach out to President Ruto for the elevation, then why again coming back to accuse the national government of failing to manage KNH,” he said.

During a media address in Kisumu on Thursday, John Obure, a member of the forum says leaders from Nyanza are giving a bad example to the region with constant lamentations over devolution.

Obure says spats are not healthy but use structures within the Constitution to address the matters.

“The spat is raising animosity in the country and the inflammatory remarks must cease,” said Obure.

The group say the country lately was witnessing calm as a result of the broad based arrangement between President Ruto and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Okello reminded the people of Nyanza not to view the working relationship between the two leaders as a Luo affair.

“This relationship is for the benefit of the entire country, so let nobody fight the broad based government with a Luo Nyanza lens,” said Okello.