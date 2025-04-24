Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Lobby groups in Kisumu condemn spat between County, National govt over devolution

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 24 – Kisumu County lobby group has condemned the ongoing spat between county and national leaders over devolution.

The group demanded that the aggrieved parties should address sticking issues constitutionally.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Erick Okello, who chairs, Joint Independent Forum, stated there are available constitutional means to address issues of concerns.

Okello cited the recent concern by Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, while accusing President William Ruto of killing devolution.

“I want to urge the 48 presidents to work in tandem and understand the basis of devolution, instead of verbal fights,” he said.

He noted that there is a need to establish a working relationship within the constitution to protect devolution.

The group accused Governor Nyong’o of doublespeak in regard to the mandate of the two levels of government in delivery of health services to Kenyans.

Recently, Nyong’o stated that the national government is unable to manage key institutions like Kenyatta National Hospital.

Okello noted that such statements go against the move by the county government’s recent action to lobby for the elevation of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“It was good for Governor Nyong’o to reach out to President Ruto for the elevation, then why again coming back to accuse the national government of failing to manage KNH,” he said.  

During a media address in Kisumu on Thursday, John Obure, a member of the forum says leaders from Nyanza are giving a bad example to the region with constant lamentations over devolution.

Obure says spats are not healthy but use structures within the Constitution to address the matters.

“The spat is raising animosity in the country and the inflammatory remarks must cease,” said Obure.

The group say the country lately was witnessing calm as a result of the broad based arrangement between President Ruto and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.  

Okello reminded the people of Nyanza not to view the working relationship between the two leaders as a Luo affair.

“This relationship is for the benefit of the entire country, so let nobody fight the broad based government with a Luo Nyanza lens,” said Okello.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

TSC Medical Scheme Crisis Persists as SHA Declines to Onboard Teachers

The Minet-administered scheme has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers, who described it as a “mongrel system” riddled with inefficiencies, delays, and lack of compassion.

12 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen orders crackdown on grabbed public land

He also instructed that all public land should be properly titled, and squatters invading the said land be evicted immediately.

20 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

China, Kenya elevate ties as Xi, Ruto hold talks

Xi said China's supersized market has always kept its door open to high-quality products from Kenya, adding that China encourages more capable Chinese enterprises...

40 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Wetang’ula to represent Kenya at Pope Francis’ funeral in Vatican

Speaking as he led a group of Members of the National Assembly in offering their condolences at the Apostolic Nunciature in Nairobi, Wetang’ula said...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mathematics to remain compulsory in primary and Secondary Schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has clarified that Mathematics will remain compulsory in primary and secondary schools. According to...

6 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) ‘Permissionless, borderless’ – How Bitcoin is boosting financial inclusion in Nairobi’s Kibera

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – A Nairobi-based cryptocurrency company is using Bitcoin to transform economic life in Kibera — Africa’s largest informal settlement —...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA unveils Community-Based Rehabilitation Framework to tackle rising alcohol and drug abuse crisis

According to Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, this marks a pivotal shift from punitive measures to a holistic, community-driven approach in combating addiction.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly to consider Senate request to withdraw Motorcycle Regulation Bill, 2023

Wetangula informed Members that the Senate had officially sought to halt further consideration of the Bill, which was sponsored by Kakamega County Senator, Boni...

7 hours ago