Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

LIVE: Pope Francis’ Final Farewell

Published

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

‘Maji ya Uzima’ pastor remanded for 10 days as police finalise radicalisation allegations

DCI established that the 'pastor' administered water known as maji ya uzima ("water of life"), believed to have healing properties, which was drawn from...

2 hours ago

World

Pope Francis’ funeral: A visual guide

His death has drawn famous figures, politicians, and thousands of followers to Vatican City to pay their respects.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Among World Leaders at Pope Francis’ Funeral In Rome

Other expected guests include US President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., leader...

2 hours ago

World

World Leaders Gather for Pope Francis’ Final Farewell

The Vatican has made preparations for as many as 250,000 people to fill St. Peter’s Square, with another million anticipated to line the 6-kilometer...

2 hours ago

World

Pope’s tomb made of marble from the land of his Italian grandparents

The tomb is located near the Altar of St Francis, in the niche of the side nave between the Pauline Chapel (Salus Populi Romani...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Pope Francis’ life recalled in Deed placed in coffin

As per tradition, the Pope’s pallium, coins, and medals minted during his pontificate, as well as a "Rogito" or Deed summarizing his life and...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kiraitu’s party unveils musician ‘Karish’ as candidate in Mbeere North by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Devolution Empowerment Party of Kenya wants a break from its relationship with the ruling Kenya Kwanza government, accusing...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) ODM leader Raila Odinga defends Orengo and Nyong’o over their remarks on the broad-based government

3 hours ago