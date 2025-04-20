Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

underscored the Maa Nation’s confidence in the President’s leadership and development agenda/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Lenku, Ntutu say Maa bloc’s support for President Ruto is a ‘foregone conclusion’

In a joint declaration during an interdenominational Easter servive at Ntulele, Narok, the two governors underscored the Maa Nation’s confidence in the President’s leadership and development agenda.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku and his Narok counterpart Patrick ole Ntutu have vowed to unite Maa community’s behind President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 election terming concensus on the matter a “foregone conclusion.”

In a joint declaration during an interdenominational Easter service at Ntulele, Narok, the two governors underscored the Maa Nation’s confidence in the President’s leadership and development agenda.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Maa Nation has made its position clear — our support for President Ruto is not up for debate,” said Governor Lenku at the event graced by several Maa leaders including Defence Cabinet Seceetary Soipan Tuya and Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina.

“We are united in purpose, and our interests are best secured within this administration.”

Governor Ntutu echoed the sentiment, noting that the President has demonstrated a commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and addressing long-standing development disparities in the Maa-speaking counties.

“The Hustler government is walking the talk,” Ntutu said.

“From roads to water to youth empowerment, we are seeing tangible changes on the ground — and we’re confident in this partnership.”

The leaders also pledged to rally grassroots support and enhance collaboration with the national government to accelerate key infrastructure and economic projects in the region.

The declaration by Lenku and Ntutu comes amid increased political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election with former Chief Justice David Maraga joing the growing listing of likely contenders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kahiga, Irungu lead Gikuyu delegation to mend fences with Maasai after slur

Ole Lenku had demanded for an apology terming Kahiga’s speech at a burial in Laikipa as unwarranted, unfortunate and unprovoked stating that all people...

February 19, 2025

County News

Lenku most preferred gubernatorial candidate in Kajiado at 36pc

KAJIADO, Kenya, Aug 2 – Incumbent Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku is the most preferred Governor candidate at 36 per cent, by a recent survey...

August 2, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC seals two-horse gubernatorial race in Narok after clearing Ntutu, Kenta

Ntutu was forced to drop his running mate Eng. Mathew Kipkorir at the last minute and replaced him with a 26-year-old Tamalinye Koech after...

June 7, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Lenku ditches Jubilee, says ruling party struggling in Maa Nation

Lenku's defection comes at a time the governing party has launched a rebranding campaign after a massive exodus of party members led by Deputy...

March 24, 2022

Top stories

Raila’s pledge to Maasai and GEMA communities if elected president

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has assured the Maasai and GEMA communities of economic liberation if elected...

January 25, 2022