Lenku, Ntutu say Maa bloc’s support for President Ruto is a ‘foregone conclusion’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku and his Narok counterpart Patrick ole Ntutu have vowed to unite Maa community’s behind President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 election terming concensus on the matter a “foregone conclusion.”

In a joint declaration during an interdenominational Easter service at Ntulele, Narok, the two governors underscored the Maa Nation’s confidence in the President’s leadership and development agenda.

“The Maa Nation has made its position clear — our support for President Ruto is not up for debate,” said Governor Lenku at the event graced by several Maa leaders including Defence Cabinet Seceetary Soipan Tuya and Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina.

“We are united in purpose, and our interests are best secured within this administration.”

Governor Ntutu echoed the sentiment, noting that the President has demonstrated a commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and addressing long-standing development disparities in the Maa-speaking counties.

“The Hustler government is walking the talk,” Ntutu said.

“From roads to water to youth empowerment, we are seeing tangible changes on the ground — and we’re confident in this partnership.”

The leaders also pledged to rally grassroots support and enhance collaboration with the national government to accelerate key infrastructure and economic projects in the region.

The declaration by Lenku and Ntutu comes amid increased political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election with former Chief Justice David Maraga joing the growing listing of likely contenders.