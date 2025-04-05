‘Leadership is not a beauty contest,’ Ruto says while highlighting achievements in Gachagua’s backyard.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5 – President William Ruto and his deputy, Kithure Kindiki, have defended their ongoing five-day tour of the Mount Kenya region, stating that it is meant to engage Kenyans on development issues.

Speaking after inspecting the Ruring’u Affordable Housing Project in Nyeri Town, Ruto said that when the time for politics comes, he will hit the campaign trail to showcase his list of achievements against those of his competitors.

“Leadership is not a beauty contest; it is defined by hard work. Kenyans want someone who is a performer,” the Head of State emphasised.

“Everyone will have easy access if we build the roads here. Everyone will have a better place to sell their wares if we build a market. All our children will benefit from an efficient and properly structured education system. Do you expect me to be lax in the execution of my duties so that you can send me home at the next polls?” the President posed.

Nyeri Governor Kahiga Mutahi, a key ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, lauded the President for taking the initiative to visit the region and affirmed that he is welcome back whenever he wishes.

“Your Excellency, we are happy you are here, but when we look at your record, we can see you still have 45 more visits pending,” he said.

The Governor added: “Whenever you visit, we have been the recipients of good things, such as our stadium here, whose construction had stalled for the past seven years. I can attest that there is an ongoing Affordable Housing Project, and even at Field Marshal, the construction of a modern market is underway. We want to encourage you to keep coming back and bring more development with you.”

Nyeri County is considered the political stronghold of former Deputy President Gachagua, who has been vocal in accusing President Ruto of orchestrating his impeachment in October 2024.

Gachagua was impeached on charges including abuse of office and tribalism.