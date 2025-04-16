Lake Region counties set for second Bilharzia treatment round in October

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – The second phase of Bilharzia drug administration in the Lake Victoria region is scheduled for October this year.

Titus Waititu, Head of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Unit at the Ministry of Health, said the government is currently engaging stakeholders in planning for the next phase, which is slated for the last quarter of the year.

He made the remarks in Siaya Town during a meeting convened to review and disseminate a report on last year’s mass drug administration conducted in five counties within the lake region.

In addition to the mass drug administration, Waititu noted that the ministry will also advocate for the maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitation standards across the Lake Region counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, and Busia — areas where the disease burden remains high.

Alice Sereti Sing’ket, Executive Director of the African Institute for Health and Development, said her organization will support the programme by enhancing behavior change communication efforts.

Charles Oduor, Siaya County Coordinator for Neglected Tropical Diseases, reported that the disease burden in the region stands at 60%, with Bondo and Rarieda sub-counties recording the highest prevalence due to their proximity to the lake.