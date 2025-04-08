KWS traces family of 4 that went missing while camping at Tsavo East

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VOI, Kenya, Apr 8 — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has traced a missing family of four that went missing while on a camping expedition in Tsavo East National Park.

The couple and their two children were discovered early Tuesday morning near Kabaguchi Ranger Camp on the remote Yatta Plateau, approximately 50 kilometers north of their intended route.

KWS launched a search and rescue mission for the family on Monday night after the failed to check out at the agreed gate at 8pm.

Following a 24-hour search effort, Tsavo Trust pilot Nick Haller—who was part of the aerial mission that included two fixed-wing surveillance aircraft, multiple ground teams from KWS and Tsavo Trust, and local ranger support—spotted the family from the air at around 9:30 AM and promptly landed his helicopter to check on their condition.

Haller confirmed that all four were unharmed and in good health.

Ground teams from KWS and Tsavo Trust immediately responded to facilitate their safe extraction.

KWS said the family had entered Tsavo East through Manyani Gate at approximately 5:40pm on Saturday, April 5.

Luggards Falls

They planed to spend two nights at Luggards Falls Special Campsite and exit via Sala Gate by Monday evening.

When they failed to check out by the 8pm deadline, authorities initiated a search-and-rescue operation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ground search began at 8pm on Monday, with teams combing the route from Luggards Falls to Sala Gate.

Overnight, KWS deployed two Land Cruisers to clear the trail.

At the campsite, rangers discovered the family’s abandoned camping gear, which signaled the urgency of the situation.

By early Tuesday morning, aerial surveillance was launched with two fixed-wing aircraft and one helicopter providing support. Just a few hours later, the family was successfully located.

Preliminary findings suggest the family’s vehicle became immobilized during an unauthorized detour from their intended route while on a game drive.

KWS noted that their decision to remain near the vehicle played a “critical role in their timely rescue.”

KWS commended the coordination and vigilance that brought the family to safety.

“This successful operation highlights the strength of Kenya’s emergency response protocols and the value of inter-agency collaboration. We commend the sharp vigilance of Pilot Nick Haller and the dedication of all teams involved in the rescue,” the agency said in a press statement on Tuesday.

KWS said the family would undergo routine medical evaluations before reuniting with their loved ones.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The agency will also seek to understand how the family became disoriented.

KWS praised the family’s resilience during the operation.

“KWS appreciates the family’s cooperation and composure during the ordeal and remains committed to safeguarding both Kenya’s treasured wildlife and the safety of all visitors.”

“The successful outcome is a testament to sustained investment in training, technology, and strong partnerships across the conservation ecosystem,” the agency stated.