NATIONAL NEWS

KWS extracts stranded family from Tsavo East ending 2-day rescue operation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 — Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has confirmed the successful extraction of the family of four that was rescued on Tuesday after going missing during a camping trip in Tsavo East National Park.

The operation, which involved aerial surveillance, ground teams, and local ranger units, concluded with all individuals safely extracted from the park medical evaluation and debriefing.

In a statement released on Tuesday, KWS extended gratitude to all parties involved in the rescue effort, emphasizing the power of collective action.

“A heartfelt thank you to the local communities, conservation partners, and KWS officers whose swift and coordinated efforts led to the safe rescue of the family that had been stranded in Tsavo East National Park while on a camping excursion,” the agency stated.

“This is the true heartbeat of conservation—working together to safeguard and protect both people and wildlife, and to preserve the natural spaces we all depend on.”

The family, which had veered off course during a game drive and become immobilized, was spotted by Tsavo Trust pilot Nick Haller on Tuesday morning and found to be in good health.

KWS traces family of 4 that went missing while camping at Tsavo East

Their extraction marked the culmination of a 24-hour multi-agency response, involving KWS, Tsavo Trust, and local rangers.

KWS hailed the operation as an example of how well-coordinated conservation systems can protect both visitors and natural heritage in Kenya’s protected areas.

It underscored the importance of local community involvement in supporting wildlife management and emergency responses in vast, rugged landscapes like Tsavo.

With the family now safe, KWS officials said a full review will be conducted to understand how the detour occurred and to further enhance safety measures for visitors in the park.

